Andy Murray: Former world No 1 produces arguably his best win of the season to beat Jannik Sinner in Sweden

Andy Murray defeated top seed Jannik Sinner to reach the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open

Andy Murray produced arguably his best win since hip surgery to defeat top seed Jannik Sinner and reach the quarter-finals of the Stockholm Open.

The Scot produced a clean and impressive display, breaking his 20-year-old opponent twice in the second set on the way to a 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 triumph.

Murray produced his second victory over a top-10 opponent in the past two weeks after the former British No 1 beat Hubert Hurkacz in Vienna last week.

Murray, who is trialling a new coach in Esteban Carril this week, came out on top in nearly all the key moments.

He said: "I did well tonight. On my serve I made him work very hard for every point. My variety was pretty good, I returned better as the match went on and overall it was a good solid performance and something that's kind of been missing a bit recently. It's a good win.

"I played my game, the game style that works for me. At times in the last year I've got away from that a little

bit. Partly outside influences at times but also a feeling that I would need to change the way that I play.

"In important moments I've rushed or tried to finish points a little bit too early and maybe gone against what my instincts are.

"If I'd been more clinical and made better decisions and played the right tennis, being smart, I would have finished matches sooner, and that preserves your body. Even a few weeks ago I may have lost that first set.

"I'm playing at the top level and I'm winning matches against the top players in the world, and the ones that I'm losing I'm pushing the best players in the world. So that argument is finished. I can compete at the top level.

"But when I originally came back I doubted that. It's been difficult at times to build that confidence with not getting the matches consistently, or winning enough of the big matches.

"I've said in the last few weeks, it's coming. I don't know if it will be this week or at the beginning of next year, but I'm going to be pushing and getting deep in tournaments again."

Post-match interview with Andy Murray 🎤



💬: “I think I have more to offer”



We certainly agree Andy 🙏 pic.twitter.com/94ZJJfnkVk — Stockholm Open (@sthlm_open) November 10, 2021

Dan Evans made it through to the quarter-finals in Stockholm

He was joined in the quarter-finals by Dan Evans who returned to winning ways with victory over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to reach the quarter-finals.

The British No 2 had lost his first match at his last two tournaments but was in good form against Spaniard Davidovich Fokina, recovering from 4-2 down in the first set to win 7-6 (7-5) 6-2.

Evans, seeded fourth, will next face American eighth seed Frances Tiafoe, who defeated Pedro Martinez 6-4 6-4.

Denis Shapovalov defeated qualifier Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (7-1) 6-1 to set up a meeting with Arthur Rinderknech after the Frenchman recorded a 6-4 6-1 win over Jozef Kovalik.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android