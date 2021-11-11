Andy Murray: Former world No 1 beaten by American Tommy Paul in Stockholm

Andy Murray was knocked out of the Stockholm Open by Tommy Paul

Andy Murray went down in three sets to American Tommy Paul as his excellent run at the Stockholm Open came to an end in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

The former world No 1 battled back to send the contest into a third set, but he was eventually beaten 1-6 6-3 3-6 in two hours and 15 minutes.

American Paul will now face compatriot Frances Tiafoe on Friday for a place in the final, while Murray's season has come to an end.

Andy lost out to Tommy Paul 6-2, 3-6, 6-3 but more positive signs this week from our former British & world No.1#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/V0uTeDMv7C — LTA (@the_LTA) November 11, 2021

The 34-year-old produced arguably his best win since hip surgery to defeat top seed Jannik Sinner on Wednesday and he was looking to back it up against the American.

Paul, who ousted Leo Borg, son of legendary Bjorn, before beating his good friend Taylor Fritz to reach the last eight, continued his outstanding form by breaking Murray's serve three times to claim the opening set.

He was unable to sustain his incredibly high level, however, with his first serve percentage plummeting, while Murray upped his intensity to bounce back in style.

Neither player could be separated until the eighth game of the deciding set when Murray double-faulted - his first of the match - at the most crucial time to hand Paul the chance to serve it out which the world No 52 duly obliged.

Dan Evans lost to American Frances Tiafoe in Sweden

Dan Evans was denied a spot in the semi-finals after being knocked out by Tiafoe.

The British No 2 had a great start to the contest but American Tiafoe, who has been in excellent form on the European indoor courts, turned things around in the second and raced to a 1-6 6-1 6-1 victory.

Evans will now turn his attention to Britain's Davis Cup campaign later this month.

