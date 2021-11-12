ATP Finals: Novak Djokovic will be aiming to equal Roger Federer's record of six season-ending titles

Novak Djokovic will be aiming to match Roger Federer's record of six ATP Finals titles with victory in Turin

Novak Djokovic will begin his campaign against Norwegian debutant Casper Ruud with the world No 1 aiming to match Roger Federer's record of six ATP Finals titles.

Djokovic, who last won the season-ending event six years ago when he defeated Federer in the title clash, was drawn in the Green Group alongside 2019 champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, Russian Andrey Rublev and Ruud.

Defending champion and US Open winner Daniil Medvedev was drawn with Germany's Alexander Zverev who who lifted the title in 2018, home favourite Matteo Berrettini and Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in the Red Group.

Medvedev will kick off the singles proceedings during the afternoon session on the opening day on Sunday against Hurkacz at the Pala Alpitour, while Djokovic opens his campaign against Ruud on Monday.

If Djokovic and Medvedev win their respective groups, the pair could potentially face off in the final - their fourth in 2021 - with the Serbian leading 2-1.

Djokovic thrashed Medvedev in straight sets to win his ninth Australian Open title in February while the Russian returned the favour in September to deny the Serbian a historic calendar Grand Slam and win his first major.

The Serbian won their most recent meeting last week in the final of the Paris Masters where he also clinched the year-end world No 1 ranking for a record-breaking seventh time.

