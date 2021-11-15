Davis Cup: Liam Broady is the final player called up to Great Britain's team

Liam Broady has been called up to Great Britain's Davis Cup team for group matches against France and Czech Republic next week

Liam Broady is the final player to join Great Britain at the Davis Cup Finals in Innsbruck, Austria starting next week after Andy Murray reiterated his desire to stay at home and rest during the offseason.

Murray stated he had not played well throughout the season and felt he did not deserve to be called up by captain Leon Smith for the tournament, which begins on November 25.

Speaking after failing to reach the Stockholm Open semi-finals last week, the former world No 1 said: "I've played a lot and I do need to rest and recover. My body is a bit tired right now and I'm in need of a break. My time will be better spent at home with my family resting and preparing for the New Year."

It means Stockport's Broady, a former junior Wimbledon and US Open singles finalist, will join the team consisting of British No 1 Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski.

Broady, who reached the last 16 of this summer's Tokyo Olympics, said: "It's been an incredible journey when I reflect on the last three years from my first Davis Cup selection at the start of 2018.

"So much has happened having to rebuild my ranking from about 350 in the world. I'm really proud of the year I've had, propelling myself back into this position and having one of the best years of my career.

"It's always been a privilege and honour to represent my country again, whether that's Davis Cup or the Olympics. I really couldn't ask for anything more and couldn't think at the start of this year that I would have had these amazing opportunities!"

Andy Murray decided against playing at this year's Davis Cup in order to prepare for next season

Smith said: "I'm delighted to confirm Liam as the fifth player on our squad, and second call-up after making his debut in Marbella in 2018.

"He's had a terrific year on Tour and getting himself within striking distance of the Top 100.

"We have good strength and depth across both singles and doubles on our team as well as representation of players up and down the country."

