ATP Finals: Joe Salisbury through to doubles final alongside Rajeev Ram at tournament in Turin
Joe Salisbury is out to join fellow Briton Andy Murray as a trophy-winner at the season-ending ATP Finals; the doubles star is through to the final alongside American Rajeev Ram where they will be aiming to add to their Grand Slam crown at the US Open
By PA Media
Last Updated: 20/11/21 1:49pm
Britain's Joe Salisbury reached the doubles final at the ATP Finals as he and American Rajeev Ram defeated top seeds Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.
Salisbury and Ram have had another brilliant season, capped by their second Grand Slam title at the US Open, and they came from a set down to claim a 4-6 7-6 (7-3) 10-4 victory at the Pala Alpitour in Turin.
Having let a 7-1 lead slip in the deciding tie-break at the same stage last year against Jurgen Melzer and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, Salisbury and Ram ensured they did not make the same mistake this time.
Sensational performance 👏 @RajeevRam & @joesalisbury92 defeat the top seeds Mektic/Pavic 4-6, 7-6 [10-4] to reach the final of the #NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/hMHBe5rcQq— ATP Tour (@atptour) November 20, 2021
1⃣st British man to reach the doubles final of the #NittoATPFinals— LTA (@the_LTA) November 20, 2021
🙌 @joesalisbury92 🙌 pic.twitter.com/AbOdS4DELn
Croatians Mektic and Pavic have had a superb season and had won four of their five previous meetings with Salisbury and Ram this year, including the tightest of battles in the Wimbledon semi-finals.
A double fault from Salisbury on break point in the third game here proved costly as the second seeds lost the first set, but they stayed on level terms in the second and played a flawless tie-break.
That gave them momentum heading into the deciding match tie-break and this time they did not falter, booking a place in the final on Sunday against either French duo Pierre-Hugues Herbert and Nicolas Mahut or Spaniard Marcel Granollers and his Argentinian partner Horacio Zeballos.
Salisbury is looking to follow in the footsteps of 2016 singles champion Andy Murray, who is the only previous British winner of the event.
