Andy Murray: Serena Williams's coach Patrick Mouratoglou surprised by Ivan Lendl appointment

Serena Williams's coach Patrick Mouratoglou says he was "very surprised" that Andy Murray teamed up with Ivan Lendl for a third time but feels he has a quarter-final or semi-final of a Grand Slam left in his locker.

Murray has re-hired Czech legend Lendl as his coach, reuniting for a third time after the pair split up in late 2017.

Lendl, an eight-time Grand Slam winner, led the Scot to three Grand Slam titles - including two Wimbledon titles - and world No 1 in a glorious spell.

The pair are expected to spend several weeks together in the USA after the Miami Open on an extended training block, where Murray and the team will prepare for the grass season.

"He's shown in the past how dedicated he is to this game and how much of a crazy hard fighter he is." Patrick Mouratoglou on Andy Murray

Speaking about the appointment, Mouratoglou told Sky Sports: "I was very surprised that Andy and Ivan started to work together again simply because they broke up two times already.

"It's more difficult for him to win a Grand Slam now because of his surgery, but Ivan is probably excited to see Andy's motivation.

"What Andy is doing is super-inspiring but he's always been inspiring, winning three Grand Slams at a time when those three guys are playing - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic - it's incredible!

"Being able to reach number one in the world with those three guys playing is also incredible. He's shown in the past how dedicated he is to this game and how much of a crazy hard fighter he is."

Is this the final chapter of Murray's incredible career?

Mouratoglou, who has coached 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams since 2012, says he understands the reasons behind Lendl's appointment in what could be the final chapter of Murray's remarkable career.

"It's always exciting to work with guys like that and I can understand why Ivan is doing it," the Frenchman said.

"I think it's great because they've made wonders in the past together and I think it's a nice message because it's probably the last part of Andy's career. For them to end their career together, I think it's very nice."

Murray, who has already confirmed he will miss the clay-court season but has underlined his determination to play at Wimbledon where he will be hoping for a deep run.

He added: "I don't feel like Andy's goal is to win a Grand Slam because I don't think he can see himself doing that at the moment but to do the best he can. He has always been like this throughout his career, with this mindset, to do the best he can.

"I think it's great and I can completely imagine him reaching a quarters or a semis of a Grand Slam, why not? And if he does, then everything is possible."

The first grass-court events take place in the week of June 6 with Murray committed to playing at the Stuttgart Open.

If fit Murray will almost certainly enter Queen's Club the following week and Eastbourne that follows before the start of Wimbledon on Monday, June 27.

