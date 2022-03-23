Naomi Osaka makes winning start at Miami Open in first match after tearful exit at Indian Wells

Naomi Osaka eased into the second round at the Miami Open

Naomi Osaka bounced back from her tearful exit in Indian Wells with a comfortable victory over Astra Sharma at the Miami Open.

The 24-year-old was reduced to tears during her second-round loss to Veronika Kudermetova at the BNP Paribas Masters in California earlier this month after being heckled by a spectator who reportedly shouted at her "Naomi, you suck".

Osaka, who missed parts of the 2021 season because of mental health issues, was jeered in the early part of the match and it was undoubtedly a major factor as she lost 6-0 6-4 to the world No 24. There were no such issues for the four-time grand slam champion in Miami against Australian world No 96 Sharma in a routine 6-3 6-4 first-round victory.

The Miami tournament is only Osaka's second event since a third-round exit at the Australian Open

Playing in what she calls her home tournament, Osaka was in complete command right from the moment she stepped onto the Hard Rock Stadium court, never allowing Sharma a single break opportunity while keeping her 96th-ranked opponent under constant pressure, converting two of 11 break points.

"This is like my home tournament," Osaka said during her post-match on-court interview, prompting a round of cheers. "Honestly I just didn't want to let anything bother me today no matter what happened. The last match I played was not the greatest memory for me.

"I just wanted to prove I could come back out here and compete and, no matter if I won or lost, just know I had the best attitude that I could."

Victory was Osaka's 50th career WTA 1000 win and sets up a second-round clash against another former World No 1 in the 13th seed Angelique Kerber.

Raducanu watches Draper book British showdown with Norrie

British youngster Jack Draper made a winning return to the Miami Open, a year on from his dramatic on-court collapse.

Draper, 20, beat veteran former world No 6 Gilles Simon 7-5 6-1 in the first round. It was a far cry from his ATP Tour main-draw debut 12 months earlier, when Draper wilted in the Miami sun.

He collapsed to the floor with heat exhaustion at the end of the first set against Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin and had to retire. Draper has matured both physically and mentally since that traumatic day and has won three challenger titles already this year, rising to 146 in the world.

With compatriot and US Open champion Emma Raducanu watching from the stands, Draper grabbed the crucial break in the 11th game to take the first set. Simon, 37, was hampered by a foot injury at the start of the second and Draper took full advantage, reeling off the first four games on his way to a first victory at a Masters 1000 event.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou says that Emma Raducanu is on the right track to win more Grand Slams but says that patience is needed in her development. Serena Williams’ coach Patrick Mouratoglou says that Emma Raducanu is on the right track to win more Grand Slams but says that patience is needed in her development.

"Last year was in the back of my head," Draper told Amazon Prime. "I felt I could have done things better but he's very experienced and makes you work hard for the points. I thought I handled the situation very well."

The former Wimbledon boys' runner-up set up an all-British showdown with top-ranked Brit Cameron Norrie in the second round.

"Cam's a great guy, I play a lot with him back in the UK. It will be a big challenge for me," added Draper.

Don't forget to follow us on skysports.com/tennis, our Twitter account @skysportstennis & Sky Sports - on the go! Available to download now on - iPhone & iPad and Android