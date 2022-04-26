Roger Federer set to to play Laver Cup followed by Basel with Rafael Nadal ready for his return in Madrid

Roger Federer (right) is hoping to make his return to action at the Laver Cup in London, while Rafael Nadal is targeting next week's Madrid Open for his comeback

Roger Federer looks to have allayed retirement fears as he plots a return to the ATP Tour in the autumn, starting at the Laver Cup in London followed by the Swiss Indoors in Basel.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion has been sidelined since losing in the Wimbledon quarter-finals in July last year, announcing the following month he had undergone more knee surgery.

Federer admitted last November he would be "extremely surprised" if he returned to the All England Club this year in an attempt to win a record ninth men's singles crown and it now appears almost certain he will miss out.

He turns 41 in August but the following month he plans to be at the fifth edition of the Laver Cup, a competition starting on September 23 that pits Europe against the rest of the world.

From there is his home tournament of the Swiss Indoors, according to organisers, which starts on October 24.

Federer has won the tournament 10 times, collecting his 103rd and most recent title in 2019, the last time the event was held.

A post on the tournament's Instagram said: "After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the Swiss Indoors Basel will return to the ATP Tour in the fall of 2022.

"Ten-time singles champion and hometown hero Roger Federer has announced his comeback to the stadium at St. Jakobshalle. The Swiss all-time great has confirmed his initial agenda will include the Laver Cup in London followed by the Swiss Indoors in Basel."

Federer said in an Instagram story: "Looking forward to playing back home."

Nadal set to make his comeback in Madrid

Meanwhile, Australian Open champion Rafael Nadal has announced he is ready to make his comeback to the game at next week's Madrid Open.

The record 21-time Grand Slam champion has not played since suffering a fractured rib at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells last month.

The 35-year-old has already missed two of his most successful tournaments in Monte Carlo and Barcelona but will return to match action in the Spanish capital as he builds up to Roland Garros.

In a message on Twitter, the Spaniard said: "Despite arriving just before preparation and being difficult, I really want to play and play at home since the opportunities are few. To try to do it in the best possible way."

The Madrid Open has been Nadal's least successful major clay tournament, although he has won it five times, most recently in 2017.

He will then head to the Italian Open in Rome as the defending champion, before trying to reclaim the French Open, where Nadal is a 13-time winner, is scheduled to begin on May 22.

