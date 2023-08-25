US Open: Harriet Dart out of qualifying at Flushing Meadows as rain delays Lily Miyazaki and Liam Broady matches

Great Britain's Harriet Dart has been eliminated from the US Open qualifying tournament after a straight-sets defeat to Yanina Wickmayer.

Dart was hoping to join the six British players already in the main draw, but faced issues with her serve in the 6-3 6-4 loss against the Belgian in the second round of qualifying for Flushing Meadows, with the final Grand Slam of the year live on Sky Sports from Monday.

The 27-year-old double-faulted seven times and made only half of her first serves in the match, which saw a brief rain delay before the end.

The rain caused more substantial delays in the other two qualifying matches involving British players.

Liam Broady and Lily Miyazaki will have to return on Friday to complete their second-round clashes, as they bid to join Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage in the main draw (they all qualified directly due to being ranked in the top 100).

Tokyo-born Miyazaki led 6-4 3-1 against Valeria Savinykh of Russia when her match was suspended, while Broady, seeded 10th, will resume with a strong chance of levelling his match, sitting 0-6 4-0 down against Dutchman Jesper de Jong following the cessation of play.

Both players will have to win these matches and then one other if they are to qualify for the US Open proper, after already beating Ukraine's Daria Snigur and Jelle Sels of the Netherlands, respectively.

Heather Watson was previously knocked out of US Open qualifying in the first round earlier this week.

