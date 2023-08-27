Emma Paton's Reporter Notebook: Cam Norrie's birthday surprise and media day madness

Our reporter Emma Paton has been finding her way around Flushing Meadows as well as speaking to Cam Norrie, Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic ahead of the opening week of the US Open.

British success in qualifying!

My first week in New York was mostly spent finding my way around Flushing Meadows (and mostly getting lost!), filming content and keeping across qualifying which took place from Tuesday-Saturday. It was some warm-up act for the main event with thousands of fans descending on Queens to watch the action and also get a glimpse of Carlos Alcaraz and co. who were putting in some practice on the main courts.

Image: Lily Miyazaki will open her campaign on Monday against world No 1022 Margarita Betova. The Russian is playing under a protected ranking after coming back from having a child

We started the week with six Brits in action and were lucky enough to see Lily Miyazaki qualify for the US Open main draw for the first time in her career! What a finish she put on as well in the final round of qualifying as she recovered from a break down to win a deciding set against Viktoria Hruncakova.

She'll play Margarita Betova in the first round - it should be a cracker!

The Brits are in town!

Image: Andy Murray became Britain's first male Grand Slam champion in 77 years when he won the US Open in 2012

Miyazaki joins Cam Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage and of course Andy Murray in the main draw.

When I think of the US Open I often think back to that incredible night in 2012 when Murray got the better of Novak Djokovic and finally won a first Grand Slam. It's been great seeing him around Flushing Meadows this week and hearing him say he's ready and recovered from the abdominal strain that saw him pull out of recent events in Toronto and Cincinnati. Wouldn't it be great to see Murray have a good run at the scene of one of his greatest triumphs?!

One of the highlights of my week was definitely taking British No 1 Cam Norrie to the tennis centre at Central Park on his birthday (we did surprise him with a cake which was some consolation for him having media duties I suppose!) After his best finish last year at Flushing Meadows it was good to chat about his ambitions for this year's Slam.

It was also great to talk to Katie Boulter, who following her best year yet is back in New York for just the second time and with bigger goals this time round.

Tuesday looks like it could be a big day with a lot of our British players in action, I for one can't wait to watch them!

Stars and Stripes!

Image: Coco Gauff launched her latest signature shoe on Fifth Avenue

On Thursday night our Sky Sports cameras were invited to the New Balance store on Fifth Avenue where Coco Gauff was launching her latest signature shoe.

Gauff looked every bit as cool as you can imagine, she rocked up wearing a khaki two-piece and debuting the new shoes, sometimes I have to remind myself that she's still just 19 (when I grow up I definitely want to be her!). It's some achievement really when you think about it, Gauff is the first women's player to have a signature shoe and the only active player - male or female - to release one.

After that incredible breakthrough as a 15-year-old at Wimbledon in 2019, Gauff's rise to the summit has seemed almost inevitable. And after a dream few weeks that has seen her win two titles - the Cincinnati Open the biggest of her young career - is now her time? The US crowd will certainly be hoping so!

Media day madness!

Well this was a whirlwind! There's nothing quite like media day madness to get you ready for a Grand Slam!

The rain definitely put a dampener on things early on on Friday (literally) as we couldn't film in the media garden like we would usually at the US Open, so we set our camera up in a room inside Arthur Ashe as players came and went throughout the day to have a word with us.

Image: Novak Djokovic spoke to Emma about his newest rival in tennis - Carlos Alcaraz

From speaking to Novak Djokovic about his latest enthralling rivalry, to talking renewed confidence with Iga Swiatek, we got a real taste of how the tennis elite are thinking and feeling ahead of it all getting started.

I think the overriding feeling of the day was... we all can't wait to get started!

Roll on Monday!

