United Cup: Katie Boulter beats world No 5 Jessica Pegula for biggest career win to date

Katie Boulter claimed her biggest career win to date as the British No 1 stunned American world No 5 Jessica Pegula in the United Cup in Perth.

Boulter is ranked 51 places below Pegula, who reached the final of the WTA Finals in November, but the Brit rallied from a set and a double-break down to clinch a sensational comeback win 5-7 6-4 6-4.

It's the 27-year-old Boulter's first career victory over a top-five opponent. Her previous best wins were her two victories over then-world No 7 Karolina Pliskova in 2022, first at Eastbourne and then Wimbledon.

In the opening set, Pegula was forced to save three Boulter set points at 4-5 down, but the 29-year-old did precisely that as she rallied in fine style, claiming the next six successive games to pinch the first set and go up a double-break in the second.

Boulter then too fought back admirably, winning six of the next seven games to level the match at a set apiece, before then edging the third set 6-4 to clinch a memorable victory in two hours and 44 minutes.

Boulter's win nudged Great Britain ahead in their clash with the US at the mixed-team competition, but Cameron Norrie later lost to Taylor Fritz to send the best-of-three tie into a deciding doubles, where Boulter and Pegula will meet again.

Fritz beat Norrie in straight sets, 7-6 (7-5) 6-4. He will now team up with Pegula to face Boulter and Neal Skupski in the decider. Should Great Britain win, they will qualify for the quarter-finals of the tournament.

In January 2023, the first edition of the United Cup, Pegula helped lead the US to the title.

