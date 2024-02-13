Indian Wells: Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki handed wildcards

Grand Slam champions Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki have been awarded wildcards to play in the Indian Wells tournament next month, live on Sky Sports.

Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, has not played since suffering an early exit from last year's US Open after a humbling defeat by qualifier Greet Minnen in the first round.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 43-year-old American and former world No 1 will return to Indian Wells for the first time since 2019, when she reached the quarter-finals.

Wozniacki, 33, made a comeback to the circuit last year after a three-year break following the births of her two children. She reached the fourth round of the US Open, where she lost to eventual champion Coco Gauff, and made it to the second round of the Australian Open last month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Caroline Wozniacki against Coco Gauff from Round Three of the US Open

Denmark's Wozniacki, a former world No 1 and Australian Open champion in 2018, will be back in Indian Wells after a five-year hiatus, having won in 2011.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

Image: Sky Sports WhatsApp channel

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here

The BNP Paribas Open will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden from March 6-17 and you can watch the tournament live on Sky Sports. Stream tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership