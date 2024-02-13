Indian Wells: Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki handed wildcards

Venus Williams will return to Indian Wells for the first time since 2019, with Caroline Wozniacki back after five-year hiatus; You can watch Indian Wells live on Sky Sports plus over 80 tournaments a year exclusively live on Sky Sports Tennis
Tuesday 13 February 2024 20:01, UK
Grand Slam champions Venus Williams and Caroline Wozniacki have been awarded wildcards to play in the Indian Wells tournament next month, live on Sky Sports.
Williams, a seven-time Grand Slam champion, has not played since suffering an early exit from last year's US Open after a humbling defeat by qualifier Greet Minnen in the first round.
The 43-year-old American and former world No 1 will return to Indian Wells for the first time since 2019, when she reached the quarter-finals.
Wozniacki, 33, made a comeback to the circuit last year after a three-year break following the births of her two children. She reached the fourth round of the US Open, where she lost to eventual champion Coco Gauff, and made it to the second round of the Australian Open last month.
Denmark's Wozniacki, a former world No 1 and Australian Open champion in 2018, will be back in Indian Wells after a five-year hiatus, having won in 2011.
The BNP Paribas Open will be held at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden from March 6-17