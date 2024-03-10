Indian Wells: Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek in action at the unofficial fifth major

Here's everything you need to know about Indian Wells, including the draw, who's playing and the schedule. You can watch all the drama unfold live on Sky Sports.

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner, Caroline Wozniacki, Angelique Kerber, and Andrey Rublev will also take to the courts in sunny California.

Which Brits are in action

Emma Raducanu moved into the third round after her opponent Dayana Yastremska was forced to retire from their match 4-0 down in the first set through injury on Saturday.

The 21-year-old, given a wild card at this tournament, set up a meeting with Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska on Court 3 as she got past Spanish qualifier Rebeka Masarova 6-2 6-3.

Raducanu now looks set to meet second seed and Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka in the third round on Monday, which will test exactly where she is in her comeback from an injury-ravaged 2023.

British men's No 1 and 2021 champion here, Cameron Norrie, started his tournament with victory against Lorenzo Sonego after receiving a bye through to the second round due to being seeded No 28.

Norrie will face the winner of the match between eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz or Gael Monfils on Monday.

The Brits who have gone out

Katie Boulter and Jack Draper both suffered disappointing first-round exits on Wednesday, the former falling in straight sets to Camila Giorgi 6-3 6-2. Draper went down 1-6 6-3 6-2 to Christopher O'Connell.

Dan Evans suffered a tough 1-6 7-5 6-2 defeat against Roman Safiullin on Thursday after struggling with a shoulder problem.

Andy Murray produced an encouraging display but eventually went down to No 5 seed Andrey Rublev in the second round on Friday having won his opening match against qualifier David Goffin.

Which other big names are competing in California?

Image: Carlos Alcaraz holds the championship trophy after winning in Indian Wells last year

Five-time champion Djokovic makes his highly-anticipated return to Indian Wells, while Australian Open champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka are also in action in the place they call 'Tennis Paradise'.

What's the schedule? You can catch all the action on Sky Sports Tennis

Wednesday, March 6 - Men's and women's singles first round

Thursday, March 7 - Men's and women's singles first round

Friday, March 8 - Men's and women's singles second round

Saturday, March 9 - Men's and women's singles second round

Sunday, March 10 - Men's and women's singles third round

Monday, March 11 - Men's and women's singles third round

Tuesday, March 12 - Men's and women's singles fourth round

Wednesday, March 13 - Men's and women's singles fourth round

Thursday, March 14 - Men's and women's singles quarter-finals

Friday, March 15 - Women's singles semi-finals, men's doubles final

Saturday, March 16 - Men's singles semi-finals, women's doubles final

Sunday, March 17 - Men's and women's singles finals

Where is Indian Wells?

Having played host to the tournament every year since its opening in 1974, the Indian Wells Tennis Garden is located near Palm Springs, California, in the Coachella Valley.

Alongside its 16,100-capacity centre court - the second largest tennis-specific stadium in the world - the complex also boasts 29 hard-courts.

Who are the reigning champions?

Image: Elena Rybakina won the women's tournament last year but she pulled out through illness this time around

Men's singles - Carlos Alcaraz

Women's singles - Elena Rybakina

Men's doubles - Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden

Women's doubles - Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova

