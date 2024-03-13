Indian Wells: Jannik Sinner sets up quarter-final clash with Jiri Lehecka after beating Ben Shelton

Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner progressed into the Indian Wells quarter-finals after beating Ben Shelton 7-6 (4), 6-1 for his 18th consecutive victory.

Sinner shaded a tight first set against American Shelton in windy conditions and met with little resistance in the second, securing a 7-6(4) 6-1 win to maintain his perfect record in 2024.

Sinner had a set point, up 5-4 and 40-30 in the first, before Shelton was saved by a net cord. It then took Sinner another 15 minutes to close out the first set; in the second, he went up 3-0 and coasted to the victory.

The third-ranked Italian has won 15 matches in a row to start 2024, claiming titles at Melbourne and Rotterdam. It was the 150th hard-court victory for the 22-year-old Sinner, who became first player born in the 2000s to reach that milestone.

Third seed Sinner will be the favourite when he faces Jiri Lehecka for the first time in the quarters.

Lehecka, seeded 32nd, backed up his upset of fifth seed Andrey Rublev with another over 11th seed Stefanos Tsitsipas in a dominant 6-2 6-4 win to reach his first ever quarter-final at a Masters 1000 event.

The 22-year-old Czech piled up 25 winners against the Greek player and has not dropped serve in his last two matches.

"I just tried to stay positive," Sinner said. "There were tough moments, especially in the first set, and I'm really happy that I won that and started really positive in the second set, which gave me a lot of confidence."

