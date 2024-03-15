Emma Raducanu returns to Great Britain squad for Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round tie vs France

France will host the tie from April 12-13 after they beat Keothavong's team in Coventry last year; Emma Raducanu's latest match ended in a straight-sets defeat in the third round at Indian Wells on Tuesday
Friday 15 March 2024 14:20, UK
Emma Raducanu has been named in Great Britain's squad to face France in the qualifying round of the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup.
Raducanu, 21, joins British number one Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Heather Watson in what captain Anne Keothavong says is a "full-strength team".
France will host the tie from April 12-13 after they beat Keothavong's team in Coventry last year.
Keothavong insisted GB were "getting stronger and better".
She told the LTA website: "I'm delighted to be travelling with a full-strength team off the back of some terrific results recently.
"The French side will present a significant challenge as always, but we all know how representing GB inspires us."
GB secured their place in this year's qualifiers with a 3-1 play-off win over Sweden in November.
The winner of the best-of-five tie will progress to the Billie Jean King Cup finals later this year, while the losing nation will compete in the play-offs.
Raducanu is continuing her comeback after an injury-hit 2023 season - her latest match ended in a straight-sets defeat in the third round at Indian Wells on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Boulter, 27, won her first WTA 500 title earlier this month after coming from a set down to beat Marta Kostyuk in the San Diego Open final.
You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel! Find out more here...