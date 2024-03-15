Emma Raducanu returns to Great Britain squad for Billie Jean King Cup qualifying round tie vs France

Emma Raducanu has been named in Great Britain's squad to face France in the qualifying round of the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup.

Raducanu, 21, joins British number one Katie Boulter, Harriet Dart and Heather Watson in what captain Anne Keothavong says is a "full-strength team".

France will host the tie from April 12-13 after they beat Keothavong's team in Coventry last year.

Keothavong insisted GB were "getting stronger and better".

She told the LTA website: "I'm delighted to be travelling with a full-strength team off the back of some terrific results recently.

"The French side will present a significant challenge as always, but we all know how representing GB inspires us."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

GB secured their place in this year's qualifiers with a 3-1 play-off win over Sweden in November.

The winner of the best-of-five tie will progress to the Billie Jean King Cup finals later this year, while the losing nation will compete in the play-offs.

Raducanu is continuing her comeback after an injury-hit 2023 season - her latest match ended in a straight-sets defeat in the third round at Indian Wells on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Boulter, 27, won her first WTA 500 title earlier this month after coming from a set down to beat Marta Kostyuk in the San Diego Open final.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel! Find out more here...