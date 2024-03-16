Iga Swiatek: World No 1 through to BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells with demolition job

World No 1 and tournament favourite Iga Swiatek cruised into the final of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells with a demolition job against Marta Kostyuk on Saturday.

Swiatek was in frightening form from the start as she dominated her 21-year-old opponent from Ukraine to win 6-2 6-1 and reach her second WTA 1000 final of the year.

"For sure I'm happy with the performance. I think it was the cleanest match I played here. It's already a great tournament," said Swiatek, who has won 30 out of her last 32 matches.

"There's no preference," she said in reference to her potential final competitors. "It would be stupid for me to say anything. Both of them are really great and experienced so they are going to be fighting today and fighting in the final, no matter who is going to be there.

"It's going to be tough anyway."

Swiatek needed just 45 minutes to build a set and a break lead against the world No 32 who started her first career semi-final at WTA 1000 level.

Kostyuk received a medical timeout after appearing to jar her foot on the court, and despite carrying on, it was the relentless Swiatek who completed victory after 69 minutes.

The Pole did not face a break point in the match, and only dropped 10 points on serve.

Swiatek will take on the winner of the second semi-final between Coco Gauff and Maria Sakkari on Sunday when she will bid for her 19th career title.

Henman: Swiatek playing with margin for error

"Swiatek was just different class," Tim Henman told Sky Sports Tennis. "She really dominated proceedings and gave Kostyuk no chance to settle.

"Her ball-striking from the back of the court was phenomenal and she looks like she's playing down the line - hitting the ball so hard and so early but still with margin for error. It was a great performance."

Navratilova: Iga firing on all cylinders

"She's a great front-runner," said Martina Navratilova. "That's when the players need to stay close to her at the beginning of the match because when she gets going it's really hard to stop her momentum and then she grows in confidence.

"I think she's added a bit of top-spin to that backhand - I just have a feeling because it seems safer. But she's just firing on all cylinders right now and when she gets ahead, watch out!

"Once she gets ahead, good luck!"

