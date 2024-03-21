Miami Open: Katie Boulter through to third round after teenage opponent Brenda Fruhvirtova retires injured

British No 1 Katie Boulter made it through to the third round of the Miami Open after her teenage opponent Brenda Fruhvirtova retired with illness.

Boulter came into the match as a seed, having reached a career-high No 27 earlier this month, and she progressed after her 16-year-old opponent Fruhvirtova retired from their match in the middle of a rain delay with the score at 7-6 (5) 1-0 15-0.

Wild card Fruhvirtova appeared to be struggling with the heat, headed to her chair before being consoled by Boulter.

The young Czech, who was short on tennis coming into the tournament having been under the weather, called the doctor for the first time leading by a break of serve at 5-4 in the opening set.

Boulter eventually took the set in a tie-break and had broken to start the second before Fruhvirtova called the doctor again and then decided she could not continue.

She is not the first player to struggle in Miami this week, with Frenchman Arthur Cazaux collapsing on court during a qualifying match, while Matteo Berrettini looked close to fainting against Andy Murray on Wednesday.

Boulter had made a shaky start and admitted she found it hard to concentrate amid her opponent's difficulties, telling Sky Sports' Laura Robson: "I actually think it's one of the toughest things to do.

"Halfway through the match I'm seeing her coaches telling her to pull and then she's not, so obviously there's a lot going on. One minute she's struggling to put the ball in the court and the next she's running 10 shots side to side so it's a tough mental game.

"For me it was challenging today and I probably wasn't the kindest to myself but we live and learn."

Henman: It wasn't pretty for Boulter but she's made big strides

"It's about finding a way to get the victory. People talk about winning ugly, and it wasn't pretty at times for Boulter," Tim Henman told Sky Sports Tennis.

"She lost her first service game, and you felt she was always playing catch-up.

"She didn't panic, she had to fight hard, she had to keep her emotions in check, but she got the win and is through to the third round.

"I bet she'll play better in the next round.

"There's many ways to beat people, and sometimes to stay in rallies and extend them is the way.

"Boulter isn't scared to take the ball on when she has the opportunity. Her athletic ability has improved so much.

"She's made big strides. The offensive game will always be there, but the stronger she is in defence will be another string to her bow."

