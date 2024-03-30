Danielle Collins: Unseeded American defeats Elena Rybakina in thrilling Miami Open final

Unseeded American Danielle Collins captured the biggest title of her career, triumphing at the Miami Open by toppling Elena Rybakina 7-5 6-3 in a thrilling final.

Collins, 30, battled hard for just over two hours to seal her third career WTA singles title, her maiden WTA 1000 title, and her first title at any level since 2021 in a fairy-tale ending to her first Masters final in her last year on tour.

The 30-year-old, who grew up in St Petersburg near Tampa, delighted the partisan home crowd as she produced a determined display to see off former Wimbledon champion Rybakina before breaking down in tears.

Champion Collins! Danielle Collins has become the second unseeded player to win the women's singles title at the Miami Open after Kim Clijsters in 2005, since the event's inauguration in 1985.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Take a look at Collins' huge backhand winner against Rybakina

"I have worked so hard and it has taken a lot longer than a lot of the players on the tour," Collins said in her courtside interview with Sky Sports Tennis.

"Today was just surreal, coming out here and playing in front of so many people that were behind me. Having a whole stadium on my side was something so special - it is hard not to get emotional.

"It meant so much to me to get over this hurdle. It is just a really special moment."

The opening set stayed on serve, with Collins saving three break points in the seventh game. The American then dug deep to fend off another break opportunity for Rybakina to hold again and lead 6-5.

Collins continued her momentum to force two set points in the next game, but could not convert.

A forehand into the net from Rybakina presented Collins another opportunity - which this time she took when the world number four sent a return long of the baseline, to the delight of the home crowd.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Collins' perfect lob against Rybakina in the final...

Rybakina was under pressure on her serve again early in the second set, with Collins dispatching a break point chance with a forehand crosscourt winner to move 2-0 ahead.

The Russian-born Kazakh, though, regrouped to immediately break back in the next game before a hold to love levelled the set up again at 2-2.

Collins eventually took what was an error-strewn seventh game from both players to lead 4-3 - which again got the crowd fired up.

The home fans were soon back on their feet as Collins forced home another break chance when Rybakina sent a return long which left her serving for the title.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Collins' match point to win a dramatic Miami Open final

Collins, though, struggled to finish off Rybakina, who forced a break chance before the American failed to take three championship points - but she eventually found a backhand winner to deliver the biggest title of her career.

Tale of the Tape

Collins vs Rybakina: Tale of the Tape Collins Match Stats Rybakina 4 Aces 5 3 Double Faults 0 75% 1st serve win percentage 70% 42% 2nd serve win percentage 55% 3/7 Break points won 1/11 82/157 Total points won 75/157

Navratilova: Collins win is karma

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Legend Martina Navratilova praised Collins for her composure to win the biggest title of her career

"Today could have gone differently... facing all of those break points in the second set," tennis legend Martina Navratilova told Sky Sports Tennis.

"But she held her nerves so beautifully. Mentally and emotionally, to keep it together... kudos to her, because she hasn't been in that position that many times.

"It was like karma. I said before that if there is a tennis god, she should win this tournament.

"What she has gone through to get here, to persevere and finally get the payoff is sweet."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Broady: Utter relief is the overwhelming emotion

"I think she's in shock. Utter relief I think is the overwhelming emotion. She has managed to get herself across the finish line," said Naomi Broady.

"Rybakina didn't play poorly today, though she'll be disappointed not to take more of her break point chances. Her backhand let her down at times.

"But you've got to give credit where it's due: what a tournament Collins has played and what a fairy tale ending to her career this is becoming."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

How to watch play on Sky Sports Tennis

Image: The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.