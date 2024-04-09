Monte-Carlo Masters: Jannik Sinner, Holger Rune and Daniil Medvedev in action on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports

Here's everything you need to know about the Monte-Carlo Masters, including the schedule, which big-name players are featuring and who they have drawn, with the tournament continuing live on Sky Sports from 10am on Wednesday...

Will Djokovic's return halt 'changing of the guard?'

After two decades of dominance from Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, there is talk of a changing of the guard in men's tennis - finally.

In March, 22-year-old Jannik Sinner followed up his maiden Grand Slam success at the Australian Open with victory at the Miami Open and two-time Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz, 20, claimed the crown at Indian Wells.

But that theory will get its sternest test with the return of world No 1, and record 24-time Slam winner, Novak Djokovic as the clay-court season kicks off in earnest in Monte-Carlo.

Djokovic suffered a shock third-round exit to qualifying lucky-loser Luca Nardi at Indian Wells, while he missed Miami in an effort due to "balancing my private and professional schedule".

The Serb comfortably saw off Roman Safiullin in the second round and will be back in action on Thursday, with the world No 1 looking to win the title here for the third time, but first since 2015.

Sinner headlines Wednesday action

Defending champion Andrey Rublev kicks things off at 10am against Australia's Alexei Popyrin.

Ten days on from his defeat in the Miami Open final to Grigor Dimitrov, Sinner is back in action on Wednesday at around 11.30am when he takes on Sebastian Korda of the United States.

An exciting clash between Gael Monfils and Daniil Medvedev follows on the main court from 1pm, where you can expect plenty of fireworks.

Denmark's Holger Rune rounds off the day's play when he faces India's Sumit Nagal at approximately 3pm.

No Brits left in the singles

It has been a disappointing event for the Brits as they all lost their first-round matches at the start of the week.

Cameron Norrie lost in straight sets to Karen Khachanov 7-5 7-6 (7-3) after Dan Evans was defeated 6-1 6-4 by Sebastian Ofner.

A day later, Jack Draper could not complete a comeback over Poland's Hubert Hurkacz as he was narrowly edged out in a 4-6 6-3 6-7 (2-7) loss.

Nadal and Alcaraz withdraw

Rafael Nadal officially ruled himself out of the Monte-Carlo Masters last Thursday as his struggles with injury continue.

Nadal won his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title in Monte-Carlo 19 years ago, going on to be crowned champion 11 times there, including winning eight in a row from 2005 to 2012.

The Spaniard was last victorious in Monte-Carlo in 2018, missing the tournament for the past two years to injury.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion made his comeback at the Brisbane International in January after a year out due to a hip flexor injury that ultimately required surgery. However, he has not been seen since after a muscle tear ruled him out of the Australian Open and a back problem has sidelined him since.

Image: Rafael Nadal remains sidelined with a back injury

"These are difficult times for me sportingly-speaking. Unfortunately, I am not going to play in Monte-Carlo. My body just won't allow it," Nadal, who is expected to retire after the 2024 season, wrote on X.

"I have no choice but to accept the situation and try to look towards the immediate future while maintaining hope and desire to give myself the opportunity for things to improve."

On Tuesday, compatriot Alcaraz also pulled out of the event due to a right forearm injury.

Image: Carlos Alcaraz pulled out of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Tuesday

Alcaraz, recently overtaken as world No 2 Sinner, had been due to face Felix Auger-Aliassime in the second round after receiving a first-round bye.

In a statement on X, the Spaniard posted: "I have been working in Monte-Carlo and trying to recover until the last minute from an injured pronator teres in my right arm, but it was not possible and I cannot play!

"I was really looking forward to playing... See you next year"

What's the Monte-Carlo Masters schedule?

Wednesday, April 10 - Second and Third rounds , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am Thursday, April 11 - Third round , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am Friday, April 12 - Quarter-finals , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 10am Saturday, April 13 - Semi-finals , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 12.30pm

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 12.30pm Sunday, April 14 - Final, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 2pm

How to watch play on Sky Sports Tennis

