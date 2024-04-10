Jannik Sinner: World No 2 opens his Monte Carlo Masters campaign in sparkling fashion

Jannik Sinner started his clay court season in sparkling fashion as the red-hot Italian crushed Sebastian Korda 6-1 6-2 at the Monte Carlo Masters on Wednesday.

After dominating on hard courts in Australia, Rotterdam and Miami already this season, Italian Sinner impressed in all aspects of his game on the red dirt, winning 95 per cent (20/21) of points behind his first serve to advance after 76 minutes.

Sinner, who hit several stunning winners against Korda, will next play Jan-Lennard Struff after the German defeated Borna Coric to earn his 200th tour-level win.

"I think Sebastian and I have a similar game style and we are not the classic clay court specialists and we both prefer to play quite flat but I think I moved quite fast," the 22-year-old said.

"I'm happy about my performance. It's great to be back here and the atmosphere is amazing. Today, I missed a couple of first serves because I tend to go flat. I have to work on this.

"I returned really well, let's see in the next if I have to stay close or go back.

"I'm just taking it day-by-day and I'm happy."

Delgado: A good day's work for Sinner

"I think for him today was about getting the job done. Getting the first match under his belt and pick up the confidence on clay, see how his body was sliding, which it was very well," Jamie Delgado told Sky Sports Tennis.

"A good amount of winners on clay, but too many unforced errors for Korda to have any chance of beating someone in Sinner's class.

"Overall, a good day's work for Sinner."

Tale of the Tape

Defending champion Rublev stunned

Andrey Rublev was knocked out in a 6-4 6-4 second-round loss to Alexei Popyrin.

Popyrin broke in the third game of the first set, but Rublev broke to take a 3-1 lead in the second, only for the Australian hit back immediately.

A further break made it 5-4 to Popyrin and he held serve to reach the third round for the first time. Russian fifth seed Rublev had received a bye into the second round.

"The idea was not to give him the same ball," Popyrin said. "He is probably the best player from the baseline when you give him rhythm, so I tried to change the pace, height and spin and I think it worked really well for me today."

Popyrin will face fellow Australian Alex de Minaur next, after the 11th seed beat Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 2-6 6-2 6-3.

Two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas, the 12th seed, also reached the third round after crushing Tomas Etcheverry of Argentina 6-1 6-0 and will next face German fifth seed Alexander Zverev.

Russian 15th seed Karen Khachanov also came from a set down before seeing off Argentine Francisco Cerundolo 4-6 6-4 6-3 to advance to the third round.

