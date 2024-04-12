Novak Djokovic: World No 1 on course for third title at Monte-Carlo Masters after beating Alex de Minaur

Novak Djokovic moved to within just two wins of completing his third sweep of all nine ATP Masters 1000 titles as he reached the semi-finals of the Monte-Carlo Masters on Friday.

The World No 1, who has triumphed in Monte Carlo in 2013 and 2015, made it through to a record-breaking 77th ATP Masters 1000 semi-final after a topsy-turvy 7-5 6-4 success over Alex de Minaur.

"It was tough for both of us. He is one of the quickest players on Tour. He gets a lot of balls back that normally 99 per cent of other players don't. He did not surprise me with several passing shots. Particularly in the second set when I was up a break," Djokovic said.

"But he said at the net it was ugly. The second set I think it was. We didn't play at the high level and made a lot of unforced errors, him and I, and a lot of breaks of serve. It is kind of expected on clay but maybe not this many. But a win is a win and I am happy to be through."

Muller: Djokovic landed the big forehand when it mattered

"It was a tough match for both players. It felt like De Minaur's level also dropped because he saw Djokovic struggling and it had an impact on him," said former player Gilles Muller on commentary.

"Quite a lot of unforced errors for Djokovic - especially with the forehand. But he was able to find the big forehand when it mattered in those big moments. He didn't come to the net as much but very solid numbers on the serve."

Tale of the Tape

Sinner to face Tsitsipas in blockbuster semi-final

World No 2 Jannik Sinner beat Holger Rune 6-4 6-7 (6-7) 6-3 after his Danish opponent saved two match points.

Rune beat Sinner in the semi-finals last year but this time it was the second seed who prevailed as he reached a fifth semi-final in as many tournaments this year.

"Playing against him is never easy, especially in such occasions. I'm very happy I won today, but mostly about my physical level - I raised it today," Sinner said.

"This can happen (Rune taking on the umpire and crowd), there's nothing wrong with all this. You can make a little bit chaos, but it's all part of the learning process."

Sinner took the first set and looked destined to seal a straight-sets victory at 6-4 in the second set tie-break, but Rune saved two match points once again - one with a superb cross-court forehand winner - before levelling the match.

The final set went with serve until 4-3 when Sinner converted the decisive break point after Rune made a costly double-fault and the Italian held his nerve to serve out the contest.

Two-time champion Stefanos Tsitsipas eased into the semi-finals with a 6-4 6-2 win over Karen Khachanov.

The 12th-ranked Greek player dropped only five points on his first serve and hit 20 winners, while his opponent, who shocked Daniil Medvedev on Thursday, called the physio early in the second set and showed signs of frustration when he smashed his racket twice during the defeat.

"I would lie if I said it doesn't bring good memories stepping out on this court," said Tsitsipas after backing up his third-round win against Alexander Zverev in style. "It's something that I attribute some of my performances here over time to.

"I come back here, and I sort of relive those memories of the past. It gives good feelings to me when I'm able to play in front of crowds like this and be able to try and strive for excellence with my game."

Greek star Tsitsipas won back-to-back titles at the Country Club in 2021 and 2022.

