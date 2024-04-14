Carlos Alcaraz withdraws from Barcelona Open due to injury

Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz has withdrawn from the Barcelona Open due to injury.

The world No 3 pulled out of this week's Monte-Carlo Masters with a right forearm problem and has not recovered in time to defend his title in his home country.

A statement from the tournament on social media read: "Carlos Alcaraz will not be able to defend the title he won the last two seasons.

"The player from Murcia has suffered from the injury sustained in Monte Carlo, and did not have a good feeling in his training on Sunday and, despite having tried until the last moment, he will not be in the Barcelona Open.

"Wishing you a speedy recovery, we hope to see you next year."

Fellow Spaniard Rafael Nadal is scheduled to make his comeback from injury at the tournament.

The 37-year-old has not played on the main tour since January due to a hip injury.

