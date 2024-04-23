Novak Djokovic sets sights on two successes in Paris and why Jude Bellingham is a 'great champion'

Novak Djokovic has set his sights on two successes in Paris this summer and explains why Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham is a "great champion".

Djokovic will aim to defend his French Open title in June before playing for gold at the Olympics in August.

The 36-year-old says his season has been a little different this year as he conditions to be at his peak come summer.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion also says he hasn't forgotten about his favourite tournament, which he plans to include in his trophy trifecta, between the two events in the French capital.

"I'm preparing myself, my body to be ready for, particularly for Roland Garros, Wimbledon, Olympic Games," said the 24-time Grand Slam champion.

"That's the block that is most important block of the tournaments of the year for me. I'm intending on playing in Rome [at the Italian Open in mid May]. So I hope I can be there and can play get myself ready. This year has been a bit different for me, the start, still finding the best level of tennis. Hopefully that can come in Roland Garros.

"Who knows if I'll get another chance to play at the Olympic Games? They only come every four years. I said recently that I would really want to play at least till an LA Olympic Games. But you never know at this stage what can happen or how far I can go. So I'll try to use this opportunity as best possible."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Djokovic was dumped out of the Monte-Carlo Masters after a rather uncharacteristic mistake

Djokovic also revealed his plans after scooping his fifth Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Award in Madrid on Monday, where he lauded Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham as a football champion in the making.

"What I was impressed with is that he was always trying to make these runs, and he was not getting the right balls, and he was getting a little bit frustrated, but then he was waiting for the right opportunity," said the 36-year-old, a day after Bellingham scored an injury-time winner for Real against fierce rivals Barcelona.

"He was serious, professional, dedicated, patient and believed that the chance will come. It came in the right moment and he decided the game. And he's only 20. So that's a feature or characteristic of a great champion."

How to watch play on Sky Sports Tennis

Image: The stars of tennis will appear on the new Sky Sports Tennis channel every day

Sky Sports has confirmed a new home for tennis in the UK and Ireland, with Sky Sports Tennis on Sky and NOW, making tennis content available all day, every day for fans.

Sky Sports will broadcast more live tennis than anywhere else, bringing over 4,000 matches from more than 80 tournaments a year on the ATP and WTA Tours, as well as full coverage of the US Open, all exclusively live.

Non-Sky subscribers can stream live matches with a NOW Sports Day and Month Membership, via Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports Arena, and Sky Sports Mix channels.

For further access, fans will also be able to follow their favourite players and gain deeper insights from both Tours via Sky Sports News, the Sky Sports app, on SkySports.com and via Sky Sports social channels.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket, Tennis and so much more.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.