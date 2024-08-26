Emma Raducanu: Has former US Open champion had enough preparation for Grand Slam in New York?

Has Emma Raducanu had enough preparation for the US Open? Tim Henman, Naomi Broady and Laura Robson give their opinion on her chances of another fairy-tale in New York.

Raducanu has played just three matches since reaching the fourth round of Wimbledon in July but made the quarter-finals of the Washington Open at the start of the month.

She skipped the Olympics in order to prepare for the American hard-court swing, but then chose not to enter qualifying for tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati, instead having a training block.

The 21-year-old, who is still carefully managing her schedule after wrist and ankle surgery last year, is heading back to Flushing Meadows hoping for a first victory there since shocking the world by winning the title in 2021.

Questions have been asked about Raducanu's lack of matches, but the analysts believe that approach suits her lifestyle having already produced one of the greatest sporting stories when she won in New York three years ago.

Tim Henman: There's no rush

Image: Raducanu could be a dark horse at this year's US Open

"Missing out on a wildcard for Cincinnati was not really a blow for her because if you look at the amount of tennis that she's played this year and you look at where she is in the race - she's top 50," said Henman, the 2004 US Open semi-finalist.

"It's just continue to build on the momentum she's got because whenever she's played, she's played some brilliant tennis, so there will be plenty more opportunities and I think it's a little more frustrating if you don't get into those tournaments but give her another three to six months she'll be a direct entry into those biggest and best events and her ranking will continue to move in the right direction."

Henman continued: "There's no rush [to play tournaments]. She's still only 21 because she's been around for so long but when she had the surgeries, two on her wrists and on on her foot, that was actually a blessing in disguise as it really gave her a step back and really look at her general fitness and resilience to build the foundation and compete on tour.

"When you look at the events that she's played, she's played some great tennis. She's played very well on hardcourts, she's played well on clay and grass, so there will be plenty more opportunity ahead."

Naomi Broady: Raducanu can beat anybody

Image: Raducanu won the US Open as a qualifier

"I think when Emma's on, she can beat anybody. She's not going to be seeded and nobody will want to draw her name next to theirs so early on in the tournament," said the former British star.

"She's also got the experience. How many people can say they've won the US Open? They know what it feels like to be in the latter stages of the tournament and to pace themselves over the two weeks.

"She has that all to her advantage and as you say, she's becoming steadier with her results. She has the consistency with her team off the court. She'll be wanting to make the second week."

Laura Robson: She will be match-ready

Image: Raducanu hopes to be as fine-tuned as possible heading to New York

"I feel like she will have played enough so that she's match ready before she starts an event. She's also someone who doesn't need a huge amount of matches to feel good in their game. She would almost prefer to have a training block ahead of the big event so that she's as fine-tuned as she can be," said Robson, a former British No 1.

"At this point it's almost not a surprise to see her playing every week and the schedule for her is so tough to figure out given that she's had so many injuries so you do figure out your personal preference so for her it's absolutely a training block into a big tournament, but it's not a full-on schedule that works for her.

"She can do well because she's won the tournament so that helps."

Miles Maclagan: A deep run is possible

Image: Can Raducanu go deep into the tournament?

"I'm not putting my money on another win, that would be incredibly unlikely. But a deep run is certainly possible - the women's game is quite open," said Andy Murray's former coach.

"While Emma's a bit young in her career to have a second career, it's almost that she has had to think about things and rebuild consciously… and sometimes that means you're a lot stronger second time around, as you're really aware why you're trying to do things and play a certain way."

Jonathan Overend: Raducanu can do it again

"Could she do it again? You have to say that absolutely she could," said the Sky Sports Tennis commentator.

"All predictions went out of the window when she came through qualifying and won the 2021 US Open. And we've seen progress from Raducanu. She appears to me to be a little bit more settled with her arrangements off the court, with her coaching team."

Gigi Salmon: How will she fare under the intense spotlight?

Image: The 21-year-old has said she is inspired being back at the scene of her remarkable New York triumph

"As a former champion it must be a special feeling returning to the scene of such joy and possibly a little intimidating.

"The draw hasn't been kind, she faces former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and then is set to face Toronto winner and Cincy finalist Jessica Pegula.

"Raducanu at her best can blow most people off court, so it will be interesting to see how she fares under the intense spotlight that forever will follow her."

Naomi Cavaday: A big run is coming...

Image: Raducanu is a superstar in New York

"I'm very, very confident. I genuinely believe that she has another big, big run at a Grand Slam in her and coming soon.

"It's so ludicrous what she did in the first place, coming through qualifying and winning in 2021. Nobody's ever done it before for a reason.

"I know she's not played that many matches in the build up, but she's not the sort of player that needs that. She is the sort of player who can snap her fingers and turn her level on... and she has been playing at a very, very high level.

"The US Open is a place she absolutely loves. She is beyond a superstar there, just like she is here, and I could absolutely see her finding her best level. I mean, I don't expect her to win it, but I've learned at this stage to never write her off."

