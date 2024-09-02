Emma Raducanu needs to 'take ownership of her career,' says Martina Navratilova as she answers Sky Sports viewers' questions

Record 59-time Grand Slam singles and doubles champion Martina Navratilova answers Sky Sports viewers' questions on Emma Raducanu, Novak Djokovic and how she'd likely fare in the modern game; Watch the US Open until September 8 - live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+
Monday 2 September 2024 10:44, UK
Martina Navratilova says Emma Raducanu "needs to take ownership of her career" following her first-round US Open exit, as the record 59-time Grand Slam singles and doubles champion answered Sky Sports viewers' questions on Emma, Novak Djokovic, and how she thinks she'd fare in the modern game...
Tina, from Tamworth
Martina: "I think Emma needs to take ownership of herself, of her brand, and of her tennis career most of all. She needs to be clear who her team is, what her goal is and not let herself off the hook.
"Aryna Sabalenka, when she had problems with her serve and everybody was trying to help her, she took ownership of it and fixed it herself.
"Emma needs to be in charge and she's old enough to know what she should be doing - surround herself with good people and then trust in them, and give it time so that you can see the results.
"Technically she is great, but she needs more matchplay. I still don't think she is as fit as she should be.
"I feel like if you don't want to play the Olympics because it's a different surface, you need to fix your body. Maybe it's just not equipped for this kind of stress.
"She needs to think long-term... not tomorrow or next week."
Neil, from Sunderland
Martina: "He got the one he really wanted, which was the Olympic gold medal, but he also still wants that 25th, because then he has one more than Margaret Court.
"Father Time will catch up to him... and maybe it already is a little bit, because he really wasn't himself in that last match.
"It depends how much the fire is still burning. If it's still burning, I'm never going to say 'you shouldn't play', because he's never going to tarnish his legacy - it's ridiculously good.
"I'm sure his wife is saying: 'it's time to hang it up, how many more of these do you need?'.
"Maybe just one more... but, then again, if he wins the Australian Open, he's going to want to play Roland Garros and Wimbledon, right? He's not going to quit then.
"It's up to him. Either way, you can't criticise because what a fantastic career. I would probably hang it up but if he loves, it why not?"
Frank, from Norwich
Martina: "It depends on how much desire there is. If you're just battling your body - you really want to play but it's not letting you - then I would just give in.
"He has had an unbelievable career. A much longer career than we all thought he would have because of the physicality of his style.
"That foot has been bothering him for years. And, man, if I lived in Mallorca and had his lifestyle, his boat, I think I would hang it up."
Alan, from Wycombe
Martina: "I would be just fine, and so would Chris because we would have been taught differently.
"If we played the same way, with wooden rackets, no chance, But I would like to see today's players using wooden rackets and see how they'd fare.
"The game has evolved. My technique is different now from when I first came on the tour... it's different from how it was 30 years ago.
"We would be fine because we're both amazing tennis players and we would figure it out."
Evie, from Inverness
Martina: "I think I got enough appreciation, but I was definitely appreciated more at the end of my career.
"I remember one shot at Wimbledon I hit from outside the posts and the crowd on Centre Court were just like: 'oh, nice shot'. At the end of my career, I was getting standing ovations for just getting my serve in!
"I felt like I was the visiting team for most of my career - like Novak Djokovic, but worse - and that was hard.
"At the end of my career I kind of won the crowd over, but I think they also felt a bit sorry for me because I was getting old."
Tom, from London
Martina: "I don't have a favourite match, it's impossible to pick.
"Winning Wimbledon the first time was the happiest I ever was - that's my favourite Slam, always has been.
"Growing up, I didn't know if I had the perfect game for grass, but I always wanted to win Wimbledon because that was the tournament.
"The history is just palpable. You feel it. It was truly an honour to play at Wimbledon - and it still puts a smile on my face every single time I walk through the gates."
Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.