Jack Draper: From injury nightmare to US Open quarter-final | 'I feel amazing. It means the absolute world to me'

Jack Draper revealed injuries earlier in his career had left him contemplating retirement. Now he has secured a place in the US Open quarter-finals and is being tipped to improve further still.

Draper sailed through to the last eight when he dismissed Tomas Machac in straight sets 6-3 6-1 6-2 at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

The quarter-final of a Grand Slam could be a breakthrough moment for the British No 1, who is just 22 years old.

He will face an Australian for a place in the final four in New York: 10th seeded Alex de Minaur or unseeded Jordan Thompson, in a tournament where high seeds Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic have already been knocked out.

Yet, progression in his career to date has been far from straightforward.

He revealed to Sky Sports that previous injuries has left him facing the prospect of retirement at one point.

"I've been through a lot the last few years with injuries, and there were times when I was maybe going to stop playing tennis," he told Sky Sports Tennis.

"I remember those moments all the time. Those moments make new experiences easier for me.

"I feel really confident in myself. I've learnt a lot about what I'm capable of, and I've got amazing people around me to support me and show me the way."

He is now enjoying one of his best moments in tennis, and hopes to go further.

"I feel amazing. Making my first quarter-final means the absolute world to me," Draper said. "I still feel like I can improve."

He added: "I felt like [Machac] was a strange match in all honesty. I've played him multiple times and it's been a real battle and he's got the best of me.

"Watching his opening rounds here, I felt like he was barely missing a ball and it was a great level, so I understood I needed to be ready from the first ball. But it was just a strange match, it went so quick.

"[I had] to constantly get myself up, because I felt like a lot was going my way, I was happy with the way I did the basics too.

"I had to do the basics well, control my emotions, look after the break points and the moments where it was up-and-down.

"In general, from a mental side, I did a really good job. I'm happy with my performance and the way it went."

Navratilova: The mental side from Draper was outstanding

Tennis great Martina Navratilova commended Draper's mental strength in the match against Machac.

"The mental part too, as well as the physical part has been so impressive. It's been outstanding," she told Sky Sports Tennis.

"Jack did a great job. He just stayed on it and kept playing his game. He only faced one break point until the very end of the match.

"He dominated all the way round. Machac was a little off, but that's what happens. Machac hadn't lost a set all tournament.

"I think Machac will be surprised with how well Draper did from the baseline. Draper beat him with everything and stood up to him on the baseline.

"He was so solid, moved really well, and hit well off both wings."

Henman: Stats say Draper can play even better

Former British No 1 Tim Henman agreed with Draper's own assessment that there is still more to come.

"When we look at the stats, the scary thing is for Draper, he can play better," Henman told Sky Sports Tennis.

"That first serve percentage of 47, you'd like to see that 20 per cent higher. You'd like to see that in the 60s, and I think Jack can serve consistently.

"There were so few unforced errors, and when he got the break point opportunities, he took them and Machac didn't.

"Draper kept him guessing and was relentless in is intensity."

