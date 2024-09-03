US Open: Taylor Fritz beats Alexander Zverev to book semi-final spot as Emma Navarro also reaches final four

American Taylor Fritz beat fourth seed Alexander Zverev 7-6 (7-2) 3-6 6-4 7-6 (7-3) to reach the semi-finals of the US Open for the first time.

The United States have not had a men's champion on home turf since Andy Roddick 21 years ago and Fritz's victory over former runner-up Zverev further fuels hopes of that run ending this year.

Fritz beat Zverev on grass at Wimbledon in an epic five-setter earlier this summer and this time, with the added bonus of the home crowd behind him on Arthur Ashe Stadium, he needed only four.

The 26-year-old will play either Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov or fellow American Frances Tiafoe in the last four.

Fritz: I felt like today was my time

Taylor Fritz, speaking courtside after his victory:

"I've had a lot of looks at Grand Slam quarter-finals over the past couple of years, and today just felt different. I really felt like it was my time to take it a step further.

"It's only fitting I'm doing it here at this court, at the US Open in front of this crowd.

"You get to a point at the top of the game where your serve comes at you a little more, so I've worked on adding so much to my game.

"I've been trying to come to the net a little bit, to make some drop shots, and add stuff to my game so I can back up my serve a little better."

Navarro rides second-set turnaround into semi-finals

Emma Navarro was another American to taste quarter-final success on Tuesday, the 13th seed beating Spain's Paula Badosa 6-2 7-5 to reach the final four of a Grand Slam for the first time.

Trailing 5-1 in the second set and three points from having to go to a decider, Navarro won the next four points to stay alive, starting a stretch in which she captured 24 of the final 28 points of the match to stun Badosa.

Navarro, who ousted the defending champion Coco Gauff in the fourth round, ran through the first set in 29 minutes before 26th seed Badosa appeared to be mounting a comeback in the second set.

But Navarro broke the Spaniard in the next game and rode a stunning second-set turnaround into the semi-finals.

The 23-year-old becomes the sixth player in the last 40 years to reach the US Open semis without a previous main-draw victory in the tournament, following Steffi Graf (1985), Venus Williams (1997), Yanina Wickmayer (2009), Bianca Andreescu (2019) and Emma Raducanu (2021).

Navarro will next face No 2 seed, and two-time Australian Open champion, Aryna Sabalenka or seventh-seeded, and Olympic gold medallist, Qinwen Zheng.

Navarro: I felt like today was my time

Emma Navarro, speaking after her victory:

"Things weren't looking great there in the second set, but just tried to be really tough, stick in there, make her hit one more ball.

"I thought if I could push back a little bit and make her think a little bit on her service game, maybe I could sneak my way back in there.

"Even though she was up 5-1, after I got it back to 5-2, I felt like she wasn't totally confident in her ability to close out that set.

"I just wanted to stay really tough and stick in there. I can't see the future, but maybe today I could a little bit. Even if I did lose the second set, I wanted to set the tone for the third set.

"I'm just really happy with my performance today and it's crazy to be moving on to the semi-finals. US Open, baby!"

