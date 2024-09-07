Jack Draper: Young Brit believes he belongs at the top of the game after reaching US Open semi-finals

Jack Draper now believes he belongs at the top of the game after reaching US Open semi-finals and says "it's just a matter of time" before he makes his Grand Slam breakthrough.

Draper was sick a number of times on court as his US Open dream ended in semi-final heartbreak and he fell short in a three-set loss to world No 1 Jannik Sinner.

The British No 1 enjoyed an incredible run in New York and had big hopes of emulating Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu by winning the title.

"I'm a bit spent but that's the nature of the sport, especially tennis, it's relentless, both mentally, physically, emotionally," Draper told Sky Sports.

"You have to have everything as a tennis player. I'm obviously very proud of myself, and I can look back on it.

"Right now, I'm a bit emotional, bit 'gone' that it had to end in that sort of way but have to respect that Jannik is the No 1 player in the world and he's incredible

"I came a bit unstuck today but hopefully I will have many opportunities in the future."

Draper not content

Draper says he is not content with where he is right now, despite climbing into the top 20 in the world following his breakthrough run in New York.

"I've still got a lot to work on. I've still got a lot to improve. At the end of the day, I need to keep on improving my physicality, my mentality, the way I play," he said.

"But there's no reason why I don't belong at the top of the game with these guys. I proved that to myself on a few occasions this year. My goal now is to try and do it more consistently and put myself in front of these guys on a regular basis at the back end of tournaments.

"I think that is something I'm capable of. But it's just a matter of time."

Anxiety issues for Draper

Draper's anxiety in a high-pressure occasion ultimately cost him as he vomited throughout the match at the back of the court.

"It's tough. I'm a big sweater on court and it was extremely humid today. I felt like I was losing a lot and it was difficult," said the 22-year-old.

"We are pushing our bodies to the limits. I had two really physical first couple of sets and it's difficult.

"Sometimes with the anxiety, with the pressure, with everything you start to feel a bit sick out there. I had that today and it's something I'm actually working through from the start of my career, so hopefully that improves."

Sinner: Jack's made his breakthrough

Sinner came into the tournament under a cloud following an anti-doping row, where he was not banned despite two positive tests earlier in the year, but has proved his tough mentality to power through to a first final at Flushing Meadows.

He faced his biggest test yet against Draper, but won all the big moments and is now the clear favourite to win a first US Open title on Sunday.

Sinner said: "Obviously it's tough for Jack, for sure. Semis, they are a bit different to play, and in Grand Slams, finals are a bit different. You feel a lot of tension. It's a bit different.

"But it was nice to share the court with him. Hopefully we have some more battles in the future, which I'm quite sure about that.

"He's made his breakthrough this week a little bit, playing some amazing tennis, serving very well. Physically he has improved a lot.

"So he's going to be very tough to beat in the future, for sure. I'm happy for him."

Henman: Onwards and upwards for Draper

Tim Henman, speaking to Sky Sports:

"Sinner played the better tennis. It was really about Sinner playing better tennis at the most important times.

"There were some ebbs and flows in the first set, but at the end of first and second set - there was a lot of drama - but that was when Sinner showed his class, with his ball striking on both wings.

"He was making the rallies physical and it was too much for Jack. He will learn so much from this.

"To be in a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time is a huge stepping stone. Onwards and upwards."

