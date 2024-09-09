Jack Draper rewarded for US Open run as Brit enters top 20 of ATP rankings for first time

Jack Draper's exciting run to the US Open last four has seen the Brit climb five places in the official ATP Rankings and achieve a new career-high; Watch ATP and WTA Tour events live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+ integrated into Sky TV, NOW and Sky Sports app
Monday 9 September 2024 13:14, UK
Jack Draper's superb run to the US Open semi-finals has been rewarded with his first-ever entry into the world's top 20.
Draper lost to eventual champion Jannik Sinner in straight sets in the last four at Flushing Meadows, which marked the first time a British man has progressed to that stage of the US Open since Andy Murray won the title in 2012.
The 22-year-old solidified his position as British No 1 following an incredible run in New York and has cracked the top 20 of the ATP men's singles world rankings for the first time in his career.
|World ranking
|Player
|Country
|ATP ranking points
|1
|Jannik Sinner
|Italy
|11180
|2
|Alexander Zverev
|Germany
|7075
|3
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Spain
|6690
|4
|Novak Djokovic
|Serbia
|5560
|5
|Daniil Medvedev
|Russia
|5475
|6
|Andrey Rublev
|Russia
|4645
|7
|Taylor Fritz
|USA
|4060
|8
|Hubert Hurkacz
|Poland
|4060
|9
|Casper Ruud
|Norway
|4010
|10
|Grigor Dimitrov
|Bulgaria
|3965
|11
|Alex de Minaur
|Australia
|3655
|12
|Stefanos Tsitsipas
|Greece
|3390
|13
|Tommy Paul
|USA
|3005
|14
|Holger Rune
|Denmark
|2780
|15
|Sebastian Korda
|USA
|2585
|16
|Frances Tiafoe
|USA
|2560
|17
|Ben Shelton
|USA
|2490
|18
|Ugo Humbert
|France
|2370
|19
|Lorenzo Musetti
|Italy
|2345
|20
|Jack Draper
|Great Britain
|2315
Draper's run included a hugely impressive straight sets victory over 10th seed Alex de Minaur, and he has risen five places in the latest rankings, now sitting 20th.
The Brit though, is far from content with that, and wants to push up the rankings even further.
"I've still got a lot to work on. I've still got a lot to improve. At the end of the day, I need to keep on improving my physicality, my mentality, the way I play," he told Sky Sports.
"But there's no reason why I don't belong at the top of the game with these guys. I proved that to myself on a few occasions this year. My goal now is to try and do it more consistently and put myself in front of these guys on a regular basis at the back end of tournaments.
"I think that is something I'm capable of. But it's just a matter of time."
Sinner, by virtue of his victory, solidifies his grip on top spot with victory in the final Grand Slam of the year, and is only the sixth player in history to earn more than 11,000 ranking points.
Runner-up Taylor Fritz moved up five places to No. 7 in the rankings, whilst US compatriot Frances Tiafoe – whom he defeated in the other semi-final – was also a big climber, moving four places higher in the rankings to 16th.
World No. 1 Sinner was full of praise for the Brit, after beating him in the semi-final – with Draper vomiting on court multiple times during a physically exerting encounter.
Sinner believes the Sutton-born star will be a difficult opponent for years to come.
"He's made his breakthrough this week a little bit, playing some amazing tennis, serving very well. Physically he has improved a lot," Sinner said.
"So he's going to be very tough to beat in the future, for sure. I'm happy for him."
It's not yet confirmed when Draper will next be in action, but after a brief hiatus the ATP Tour swings back into action with events in China and Japan from 16 September onwards.
The Chengdu Open (ATP 250) and Hangzhou Open (ATP 250) tournaments will be live on Sky Sports Tennis from that week, followed by the China Open (ATP 500) in Beijing and Japan Open (ATP 500) in Tokyo from September 23.
All matches will be watchable on Sky Sports as Draper looks to improve his impressive form on hard courts (17 wins - 9 losses), and across the calendar year (30-18) depending on where he next decides to play.
Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.