Jack Draper confident over Wimbledon chances with No 4 seed ready to make Centre Court 'my environment'

Jack Draper says he is ready to start making Wimbledon Centre Court his "environment" among fervent British support.

Britain's great hope will go into his home Grand Slam seeded fourth after a stellar start to the season, winning a maiden Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells and reaching another final in Madrid.

Draper had been suffering with tonsillitis while making an angry semi-final exit from Queen's Club, but the British No 1 is feeling fit and ready to lead 23 British players into the main draw - the most since 1984 - on Monday.

"It feels amazing. There's a lot of British players, a lot of British talent," he said after defeating Denmark's world No 8 Holger Rune 4-6 6-3 10-4 in an exhibition match at The Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at The Hurlingham Club in west London.

"I think it's really exciting for the British public, so many good people in the draw, and I'm looking forward to going out there and competing hard.

"It's a great opportunity for us all and I feel good. From Wimbledon to here, it's a bit slower, bit better to feel your game a bit more. I feel strong, I feel ready."

Now free of the fitness issues that dogged his formative years, Draper has gone from fringe challenger to bona fide contender, and is one of the most feared players on the ATP Tour.

Nine year after Andy Murray's second Wimbledon singles title, Draper is desperate to emulate the Scot and claim the crown.

The 23-year-old said: "I never think too far ahead. Do I have a lot of belief in me? Of course, but I focus on one match at a time.

"I know I'm starting to play really good tennis on the grass. I'm started to move better, starting to feel more confident, and I think it's all down to preparation and hard work.

"Whenever I go out there on a match court, I'm pretty confident that I'm going to be playing some good tennis because of all the hard yards that I've put in for a long time.

"I can't predict the future. I can control what I can control, but am I confident? Of course."

Discussing his remarkable rise and hopes ahead of this year's Championships at the All England Club, Draper said: "I haven't thought too much about my expectations for the tournament. I'm very focused on what I've got to do day in, day out, but I definitely feel like a very different person.

"I feel a lot more calm in myself. I feel like I've got great people around me who have been with me every year up the rankings.

"Obviously seeing yourself play in some big matches and big environments, that helps more when you come into big places like Wimbledon.

"The home support I'm going to have is going to be amazing and it's going to be a privilege to play as the British No 1. That's what I've always wanted.

"I've wanted to make Centre Court and Wimbledon my environment and I'm looking forward to hopefully starting that."

Brits through to Wimbledon main draw

Men



Jack Draper



Jacob Fearnley



Cameron Norrie



Billy Harris



Dan Evans



Henry Searle



Jay Clarke



Jack Pinnington Jones



Johannus Monday



George Loffhagen



Oliver Crawford



Arthur Fery



Oliver Tarvet



Women



Emma Raducanu



Katie Boulter



Sonay Kartal



Fran Jones



Harriet Dart



Jodie Burrage



Heather Watson



Mingge Xu



Mika Stojsavljevic



Hannah Klugman



Elsewhere on Thursday, a rematch of the 2023 and 2024 finals took place on Centre Court, with Carlos Alcaraz facing Novak Djokovic in a practice contest.

Neither could gain the upper hand, with the set tied at 5-5 when the session came to a close.

