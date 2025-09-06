US Open: Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner meet for historic Grand Slam trilogy in men's singles final at Flushing Meadows

The most dominant rivalry in tennis continues with the US Open men's singles final as Carlos Alcaraz takes on Jannik Sinner - live on Sky Sports Tennis on Sunday.

Alcaraz and Sinner, the two best players in the world, meet in a third Grand Slam final in a row - a historic feat, with it being the first time it has happened in the same season in the open era.

Earlier this year, Alcaraz beat Sinner to the French Open title after an epic final that stretched to almost five-and-a-half hours.

Sinner, though, got his revenge when he beat Alcaraz at the All England Club to win the Wimbledon title.

The pair's last match, in the final of the Cincinnati Open in August, was inconclusive, with Alcaraz picking up that title as Sinner had to retire due to illness.

Both have looked imperious so far at Flushing Meadows, Alcaraz handing 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic a straight-sets defeat to book his place in the final.

In the other semi-final, Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime managed to take the second set off Sinner but could not derail the world No 1 any further.

With that victory, the Italian became just the eighth man to reach all four Grand Slam finals in one season - and the youngest to do so in the open era at 24 years of age.

Sinner's hard-court winning streak at the majors of 27 matches has also equalled Djokovic's best, with only Federer's 40 from 2005-2008 now ahead of him.

Now targeting his fifth Grand Slam title overall, and his fourth in the last five majors, Sinner said: "Amazing season, obviously.

"The Grand Slams are the most important tournaments and finding myself again in the final, with an amazing crowd, it does not get any better.

"Let's see what's coming. Sunday is going to be a very special occasion."

It is fitting for this unique trilogy of finals to culminate at the US Open.

"I feel our rivalry started here, playing an amazing match," Sinner said of Alcaraz, the pair having played out an epic five-set quarter-final in 2022 en route to the Spaniard winning at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

"We're two different players now, different confidence too, so let's see what's coming.

"We've played quite a lot this year so we know each other very well. In any case, it has been an amazing tournament, an amazing feeling to play in front of you [the crowd].

"I'm looking forward to doing it again."

In their head-to-head record, Alcaraz leads Sinner 9-5, while the 22-year-old also has won one more major title than the Italian.

"It's a great feeling, once again to be in the final of the US Open, it feels amazing," Alcaraz said. "It means a lot to me."

Their final will not only decide this year's US Open champion. The winner will leave as the world No 1 and emerge victorious in their unprecedented Grand Slam trilogy.

