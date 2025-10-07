Carlos Alcaraz to play amateurs in 'Million Dollar 1 Point Slam' before Australian Open in January

Australian Open organisers have announced that amateurs will have the chance to win $1m and play world number one Carlos Alcaraz in a 'Million Dollar 1 Point Slam'.

The first of its kind tournament will feature 22 professionals, with more big stars set to be announced, and 10 amateurs from across the country, with the final played at the Rod Laver Arena.

Image: Carlos Alcaraz is only missing the Australian Open to achieve a career Grand Slam

How will it work?

Entries are opening soon to clubs in Australia, with qualifying set to commence across the country before the competition starts during Opening Week in January.

Qualifiers will battle it out during Opening Week for a chance to face the professionals on Wednesday January 14.

Players will first face off in a game of 'rock, paper, scissors' to determine who serves and who receives, with the winner of the point progressing through to the next round.

Image: Madison Keys of USA won the women's singles at the Australian Open last year and is set to return to defend her title

Although all of the details of the tournament have not yet been revealed, it is known that there will be five knockout rounds and the final stages will take place during a night session.

Whether an amateur or professional, the winner of the final will take home $1m AUS (£490,800) in prize money, by scoring just a single point.

Prize money increased in 2026

The Australian Open first started the 1 Point Slam tournament this year, but the prize money was set at $60,000 (£29,448) and the top-ranked player was Andrey Rublev, currently world No 14.

Last year's winner was Omar Jasika who defeated Priscilla Hon in a 35-shot rally in front of an almost empty KIA Arena.

Rublev was knocked out in the quarter-finals after hitting his serve into the net, a disappointing end to his 1 Point Slam campaign that Alcaraz will be hoping to avoid.

