US Open: Barbora Krejcikova survives EIGHT match points to end Taylor Townsend's dream run

Taylor Townsend's dream US Open run came to a heartbreaking end as she failed to convert eight match points against former Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova on Sunday.

The American has found herself as arguably the face of the first week after her second-round opponent Jelena Ostapenko confronted her courtside and accused her of having no education and no class.

She used the furore with the Latvian as inspiration to propel her to a shock third-round victory over fifth seed Mirra Andreeva.

With her four-year-old son AJ in the crowd, Townsend looked set to reach a singles Grand Slam quarter-final for the first time but Krejcikova somehow prevailed in a titanic second-set tie-break before clinching a 1-6 7-6 (15-13) 6-3 victory.

Krejcikova struggled to contain her emotions as she said to the crowd: "What a match. Just four months ago I was off the court, I couldn't play. I had a huge pain in my back. I didn't know if I'll ever be back. Now here I am and this is huge. I still cannot believe that I'm standing here.

"To be honest, I'm totally enjoying this crowd. Even though it's not for me, it's for the Americans, it's fine.

"I'm looking forward to seeing you again in my next match - I think against another American."

Townsend dominated the opening set and looked poised to win the second as well, with Krejcikova saving her first match point in the 10th game.

It was the tie-break that really saw the 29-year-old pull off her Houdini act, though, Krejcikova saving her best for when it really mattered to fight off seven more match points, recovering from 3-6 before taking her third set point.

The Czech then took an off-court break, leaving Townsend sat on her chair wondering what might have been, and it was Krejcikova who had the momentum in the deciding set.

Townsend, who still has a chance in doubles, left the court in tears with a towel over her face to cheers from the packed stands on Louis Armstrong Stadium who had roared her on.

While the loss hurt, it has been a brilliant week for the 29-year-old, who said: "My coach and I have a rule where you get to sulk for three minutes. I took 10.

"It just stings because I literally gave everything. She came up with some really, really great tennis in moments where she was down, and I thought I had it.

"I'm exactly where I need to be. I'm playing the tennis I need to play to be inside the top 20, top 10, to win a grand slam."

Krejcikova to face Pegula next

Fourth seed Jessica Pegula walloped fellow American Ann Li to set up a quarter-final date with Krejcikova on Tuesday.

Last year's runner-up Pegula did not have the pre-tournament run she wanted, with early exits in Washington, Montreal and Cincinnati, but had not dropped a set in New York and swatted Li aside 6-1 6-2 in the first match on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"Probably the best match, honestly, I've played since before Wimbledon I feel like from the start to finish. So that was encouraging," said Pegula, who picked up titles in Charleston, Bad Homburg and Austin earlier this year.

"Doing everything well, executing my strategy very well and got through it pretty quick."

Sabalenka through to fifth consecutive quarter-final in New York

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka continued her title defence with a dominant 6-1 6-4 victory over Spain's Cristina Bucsa.

Sabalenka, beaten in both the Australian and French Open finals, enjoyed her most comfortable win in New York this year as she inched closer to becoming the first woman since Serena Williams (2012-14) to win consecutive US Open titles.

Sabalenka reeled off five straight games to claim the opening set in just 27 minutes before winning four of the final six games in the second set to seal the victory as she advanced to her fifth consecutive quarter-final in New York.

"I was super happy with the straight-sets win. The second set was a little tricky, but I'm glad that I was able to close it without dropping my serve," Sabalenka said.

"I felt really in control and then there was a really long game when I was 4-2 up (in the second set), and I felt I should have broken serve. She played some great points in that game.

"Yeah, maybe I got a little frustrated because I didn't close out that game, because I was so close. Overall, I'm happy with my performance."

Top of the shop

Aryna Sabalenka is now the fourth player to reach all four women's singles quarter-finals at Grand Slams in a season as world No 1:



Martina Hingis (2000)



Lindsay Davenport (2005)



Serena Williams (2015-16)



Aryna Sabalenka (2025) 🆕



Sabalenka, who has now reached at least the quarter-finals in the last 12 Grand Slams that she has competed in, will play Marketa Vondrousova after the Czech defeated Emma Raducanu's conqueror Elena Rybakina 6-4 5-7 6-2 in a battle of the former Wimbledon champions.

"I'm super proud. I think that's an incredible achievement," Sabalenka said.

"I think the key is balancing on-court and off-court life. I've done a great job balancing really hard work and also great recovery and (having) some fun times outside the court.

"That's been the key. I feel like I'm really enjoying my journey and my life. I think that's the main thing."

