US Open: Taylor Townsend says Jelena Ostapenko told her she has 'no education, no class' after heated exchange

Jelena Ostapenko has accused Taylor Townsend of having "no education and no class" after losing to the American 7-5 6-1 in the second round of the US Open on Wednesday.

Townsend was trailing 3-5 in the opening set on Court 11 before she won nine straight games against the 2017 French Open champion to gain the upper hand in the second-round clash and soon secured the victory on serve to let out a huge roar.

After Townsend sealed the win, she approached the Latvian for a handshake at the net but an altercation ensued, with Ostapenko telling Townsend that she should apologise for a shot that hit the top of the net and not warming up in the conventional manner by practising volleys first.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The women's doubles world No 1 walked away before celebrating her upset of the 25th seed by whipping the crowd into a frenzy.

"It's competition, people get upset when they lose and some people say bad things," said Townsend in her post-match interview.

"She told me I have no class, I have no education and to see what happens when we get outside the US. I'm looking forward to it. I beat her in Canada outside the US so let's see what else she has to say."

Expanding on what happened later in her press conference, Townsend said: "I didn't back down because you're not going to insult me, especially after I carried myself a certain type of way with nothing but respect.

"If I show respect to you, I expect respect as well. That's just the fact of the matter. I think that that's tennis. It was unfortunate, but it's something I can put on my TikTok."

Image: Ostapenko (right) argues with Townsend after their clash

Ostapenko took to Instagram to explain her side, accusing Townsend of unsporting behaviour.

"I told my opponent that she was very disrespectful as she had a net ball in a very deciding moment and didn't say sorry, but her answer was that she doesn't have to say sorry at all," said Ostapenko.

"There are some rules in tennis which most of the players follow and it was (the) first time ever that this happened to me on tour. If she plays in her homeland it doesn't mean that she can behave and do whatever she wants."

Townsend was not impressed with her opponent's take, saying: "I think it's comical. To then go online and have to justify what you said, you obviously feel some type of way and feel like you have to give an explanation for how you acted."

Image: Townsend prevailed in a tough clash against former French Open champion Ostapenko

Asked if she felt the comments had racist undertones, Townsend added: "I'm very proud as a black woman being out here representing myself and representing us and our culture.

"I make sure that I do everything that I can to be the best representation possible every time that I step on the court and even off the court.

"So I can't speak on how she felt about it. That's something that you're going to have to ask her. I didn't take it in that way, but also, that has been a stigma in our community of being not educated and all of the things when it's the furthest thing from the truth."

In a later post on Instagram, Ostapenko said: "I was never racist in my life and I respect all nations of people in the world."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of Mirra Andreeva and Anastasia Popapova at the US Open

Townsend moves on to play Mirra Andreeva in round three on Friday after the fifth seed crushed Anastasia Potapova 6-1 6-3.

Watch the US Open in New York, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.