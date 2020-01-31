Australian Open 2020: Jamie Murray closing in on his eighth Grand Slam title

Jamie Murray and Bethanie Mattek-Sands made it through to the mixed doubles final in Melbourne

Jamie Murray is one victory away from an eighth Grand Slam title after he and American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands reached the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open.

Murray and Mattek-Sands, who have won the US Open mixed title together the last two years, benefited from the roof being closed over Rod Laver Arena thanks to the extreme heat rule as the temperature topped 40C.

They faced wild card Australian pair Astra Sharma and John-Patrick Smith and came through 6-3 7-6 (7-4) to set up a clash with fifth seeds Barbora Krejcikova from the Czech Republic and Croatian Nikola Mektic on Saturday night.

Murray said: "We lost to them last year in a tough match so we had the bit between our teeth today, the chance for a bit of revenge. There was a lot on the line. For us to be in the final is really exciting.

"We play great together. We have won two US Opens, the final again now. We are a good team. It's fun to go out and play with Beth, she has great energy on the court, a great player as well.

"Every time I enter a tournament with Beth I feel we have a great chance to go on and win the tournament."

Mattek-Sands and Murray celebrate reaching another final together

If the British-American duo win on Saturday, Murray will claim his eighth major ttle, moving him clear of Virginia Wade, with whom he currently holds the national record.

"I didn't know that," said the 33-year-old. "It's not something I'd ever thought about but I guess that's a cool record to have. But I've not done it yet."

The Scot currently has two men's doubles titles, from here and the US Open in 2016, and five mixed doubles titles.

After winning Wimbledon with Jelena Jankovic in 2007, he collected back-to-back titles with Martina Hingis at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2017 as well as his New York double with Mattek-Sands.

Murray's success means British players could win two of the major titles here. Joe Salisbury will contest the men's doubles final on Sunday alongside his American partner Rajeev Ram.

Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos celebrate winning the women's doubles title

Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic won their second Australian Open women's doubles crown in three years, beating top seeds Hsieh Su-Wei and Barbora Strycova 6-2 6-1.

