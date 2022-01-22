Australian Open: Dan Evans beaten in straight sets by Felix Auger-Aliassime as British singles hopes end in third round

Britain's last singles hope Dan Evans was beaten in straight sets by ninth-seeded Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in the Australian Open third round.

Evans had reached the last 32 for the first time since 2017 having been given free passage with a walkover win over Arthur Rinderknech in the second round, but faltered on Saturday, going down 6-4 6-1 6-1.

The 31-year-old had won their only previous meeting in the Murray River Open at the same venue 12 months ago to claim his only ATP Tour title, but a repeat never looked on the cards from the moment he slammed a forehand drive-volley into the net to lose the opening set.

Auger-Aliassime, 21, had spent eight hours on court in his first two matches but Evans was unable to capitalise on any weariness and make this an extended stay on John Cain Arena. The Canadian will face either Andrey Rublev or Marin Cilic in the fourth round.

Felix Auger-Aliassime won 91 per cent of points on his first serve during the match

"It's tough to feel better," said a smiling Auger-Aliassime following his win over Evans.

"It's one of the best Grand Slam performances I've had. In the first set we were both serving well and I was fortunate to get that break point to close it out, after that for some reason everything was working for me today.

"I'm really happy because the first two matches were really tough for me, so I'm happy to be through in straight sets."

Auger-Aliassime breezes through

In contrast to Auger-Aliassime's lengthy earlier matches, British No 2 Evans did not have to take to the court to make it into the third round, with Rinderknech withdrawing injured ahead of the scheduled clash on Thursday.

By the end of the day he was flying the British flag alone after defeats for Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray, who was among a sizeable British contingent supporting Evans courtside.

There were surreal scenes early on as the sounds of a singer belting out hits from The Beatles and Elton John at a nearby concert drifted over the arena. Evans found it significantly less amusing than the crowd but had no choice but to play on.

Dan Evans vs Felix Auger-Aliassime - Match statistics Dan Evans Felix Auger-Aliassime 1 Aces 16 3 Double faults 3 57% First serve in 65% 58% First serve points won 91% 44% Second serve points won 57% 10 Winners 40 20 Unforced errors 21 9/15 Net points won 6/9 53 Total points won 88

It was Evans who had the first chances with break points in the fifth and ninth games but Auger-Aliassime was rock solid when it mattered, and that would be a recurring theme.

The 21-year-old Canadian has borne the burden of expectation since setting a series of age-related records on the second-tier Challenger Tour.

Initially he struggled to make his mark at Grand Slam level but, since beginning work with Rafael Nadal's uncle and former coach Toni last spring, Auger-Aliassime has taken several steps forward.

He reached the semi-finals at the US Open and began this season in impressive fashion by guiding Canada to the ATP Cup title.

The frustration for Evans, who has also started the season well, will be that a lot of the damage was self-inflicted, particularly the two missed volleys at the end of the opening set and then a double fault on break point to start the second.

Auger-Aliassime extended his run of games to seven to lead 5-0 before Evans finally stopped the rot.

The Canadian had been a little loose in the first set, especially on return, but he got better and better as the match wore on, overpowering the much shorter Evans from the baseline.

The pressure told as Evans dropped serve again in the third game of the third set and Auger-Aliassime - who hit 40 winners compared to just 10 for his opponent - quickly wrapped up a comprehensive victory.

