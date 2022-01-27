Australian Open: Ashleigh Barty cruises into final at Melbourne Park

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty will face Danielle Collins in the Australian Open final on Saturday

Ashleigh Barty is through to the Australian Open final after a 6-1 6-3 victory over Madison Keys at Melbourne Park, in it she will face American Danielle Collins

The world No 1 will aim to win her home Grand Slam title for the first time on Saturday and will face either the world No 30 Danielle Collins or the seventh seed Iga Swiatek in the final.

Barty is the first Australian woman to reach the final in Melbourne since 1980.

"It's just incredible," the 25-year-old said about reaching her first Australian Open final.

"I love this tournament and I love coming out here and playing in Australia. As an Aussie, we're exceptionally spoiled that we get to be a Grand Slam nation and we get to play at home, in our own backyard.

"I'm just happy that I get to play my best tennis here. I enjoy it, I've done well before and now we have a chance to play for a title. It's unreal!"

21 - Ashleigh #Barty has dropped 21 games to reach the final at the #AO2022: in 2000s, only Serena Williams (16 at the US Open 2013 and 19 at Flushing Meadows 2012) and Venus Williams (20 at Wimbledon 2009) have lost fewest games to reach a Grand Slam final. Strong. — OptaAce (@OptaAce) January 27, 2022

Australia has been waiting for a women's singles finalist since Wendy Turnbull reached that stage 22 years ago, with Chris O'Neal being the last home champion two years prior to that.

Keys had blasted her way through the draw, taking out two top-10 seeds in Paula Badosa and Barbora Krejcikova in the last two rounds, but Barty has looked a class apart all fortnight.

The 25-year-old Australian reads the game exceptionally, glides around the court and possesses a stunning backhand slice.

Shots from Keys that would have been winners against almost anyone else came back with interest, forcing the nervous American to go for more and miss.

The first set was over in just 26 minutes and, while Keys steadied the ship a little at the start of the second, Barty broke again to move 4-2 in front.

Keys' attempts to put pressure on her opponent by coming to the net simply gave Barty a target to pass, and the home favourite marched into her third Grand Slam final.

Collins flies into first Grand Slam final

Collins needed just 78 minutes to secure victory

Danielle Collins booked her place in a Grand Slam final for the first time courtesy of an emphatic 6-4 6-1 victory over Iga Swiatek.

The 28-year-old's brand of first-strike tennis was simply too much for Swiatek, who won only three points on her second serve during the match.

Swiatek fought hard to come back after losing the first four games but Collins held on to take the opening set. She then kept her foot firmly on the accelerator throughout the second.

"It feels amazing," Collins said about reaching her first major final.

"It's been such a journey and it doesn't happen overnight. It's been so many years of hard work and hours at an early age on court.

"It's incredible to be on this stage, especially with my health challenges, I'm just so grateful. I couldn't be happier.

"Today you saw my 'Plan A' and I wanted to go out there and execute it as best I could. It was working for me really well today so I just had to stick with it."

