Emma Raducanu wary of Anastasia Potapova at Australian Open as British No 1 bids to reach third round in Melbourne

British No 1 Emma Raducanu has admitted she is wary of her second-round opponent Anastasia Potapova at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Raducanu was unimpressed by being scheduled in the night session on Sunday for her opening match but the positive is, having prevailed against Thailand's world No 195 Mananchaya Sawangkaew 6-4 6-1, she has two days to prepare for a second-round match with Potapova.

They have not contested a match before but Raducanu has been aware of the Russian-turned-Austrian's talent for a long time, saying: "I remember watching Anastasia all through juniors. I was the year below her.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch Anastasia Potapova in action against Mirra Andreeva at last year's US Open

"She was always the player to watch and beat through juniors. She's been very high ranked, as well, in the pros. A big hitter. I know it's going to be a really tricky one. I need to just gather my strength and prepare as best as possible."

In the crowd will be Raducanu's super fan James Bray, who the 23-year-old thanked after he nicknamed her 'Raddo' and cheered her on loudly against Sawangkaew.

He told the Herald Sun: "Her agent reached out, I've got tickets to the next match, so I'm hoping she makes the Grand Slam final because I would love to go to Rod Laver Arena."

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Raducanu backs Draper to return stronger from long injury lay-off

Image: Raducanu has backed former world No 4 Jack Draper to return stronger from his injury lay-off

Fellow British No 1 Jack Draper has played only one match since Wimbledon because of bone bruising in his left arm and did not recover in time for the start of this season.

The 24-year-old had been due to team up with Raducanu at the United Cup to start 2026 before heading to the Australian Open, but he is instead planning to make his return at next month's Davis Cup tie against Norway.

Raducanu said: "I saw him throughout December and I think he was very close to coming out here.

"Obviously his injury has been going on for a while and it can't be easy but I'm sure he'll recover and be better, stronger when he comes back, like he always is. We missed him in the team at United Cup but I really hope we can both make it next year."

Raducanu can empathise with Draper having sat out three Grand Slams, including Wimbledon, in 2023 after she underwent operations on both wrists and one ankle.

"It's really difficult," she said. "For me, when I missed Grand Slams, I couldn't watch them because it was too raw, too tough to watch.

"I'm not sure what he's up to but I found it really difficult so it can't be easy. But I know just working on the right things day to day, just trying to stay in your zone, your bubble, is the best way to get through it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Draper and Jessica Pegula took on Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz in an unforgettable US Open mixed doubles match

Raducanu was also a doubt for the Australian Open after a foot problem throughout pre-season left her playing catch-up, but she recovered just in time and overcame a slow start to win her opening match in Melbourne against Sawangkaew.

The former US Open champion cautioned against too high expectations for Draper straight away, saying of her experience of returning from injuries: "The hardest thing is moving, seeing the ball.

"It's something that you take for granted when you've played a few matches and you're in a good momentum, you seem to just read the ball earlier, read the game, read the situations and play the big points better.

"When you haven't played, you feel two steps slow, and getting that movement back and anticipation is very difficult."

Watch the ATP and WTA Tours, live on Sky Sports or stream with NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.