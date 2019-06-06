Johanna Konta playing best tennis of her career at French Open, says Billie Jean King

Johanna Konta takes on Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova for a place in the French Open final

The legendary Billie Jean King believes Johanna Konta is playing the best tennis of her career as she bids to reach her maiden Grand Slam title on Friday.

The British No 1 will play in the last four at a Grand Slam for the third time when she takes on Czech teenager Marketa Vondrousova.

Neither were expected to make it this far, but both have been in great form and, such is the unpredictability of the women's game, it would not be a big surprise if any of the six players left in the draw went on to win the title.

Konta is obviously among those, and King sees no reason she cannot end the fortnight with the trophy.

She's really concentrating well and she's hitting so big - her serve's big, her ground strokes are big. She's totally focused right now. She just has to stay on, stay the way she is. Billie Jean King

"I think anyone can win in women's tennis right now," she said. "It's such a toss-up. Every time we talk among ourselves, 'Who's going to win?', it's like, 'We don't know'. Whoever is playing well that week.

"And Konta is playing the best I've probably ever seen her play except for when she had that run at Wimbledon. But I think she's actually better now.

"I think her concentration is better day in and day out. I feel like some days she gets like too hyped up and she seems to be very calm right now.

"I can tell she's had a lot of therapy and I think it's helped her. She's quite clear now in her thoughts in what she wants to do and she just keeps improving. Because she wants to. You can tell she wants to keep improving.

"She's really concentrating well and she's hitting so big - her serve's big, her ground strokes are big. She's totally focused right now. She just has to stay on, stay the way she is."

Konta has improved since her semi-final run at Wimbledon, says Billie Jean King

King, who was announced on Wednesday as a global ambassador for the Fed Cup, has also been impressed by 19-year-old Vondrousova, who is through to the last four at a Slam for the first time.

"She's good, definitely, really interesting," King said, who won the French Open in 1972.

"You know what's back in our sport now in a huge way? It's drop shots. They went away for years. There was no variety and now it's amazing how the players have more variety. You see players going to net more now as well. This is so much more fun."

Marketa Vondrousova beat Konta at Indian Wells last year, but the Briton won their most recent meeting in Rome

Vondrousova will pose plenty of problems for Konta if she can play at her best - but one area where the British player does have the advantage is in experience - having been here before at the Australian Open in 2016 and Wimbledon two years ago.

The boot was on the other foot in her previous two semi-finals, losing to Angelique Kerber in Melbourne and Venus Williams in London.

"It helps she's had that experience a lot," King added. "I think she's in the best position she's ever been because she's had more experience, she's won more, she's learned more."

