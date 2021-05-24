French Open: Denis Shapovalov pulls out of Grand Slam due to a shoulder injury

Canada's Denis Shapovalov will not play at the French Open due to a lingering shoulder injury

Denis Shapovalov has confirmed he will not play at the French Open due to a lingering shoulder injury.

The 22-year-old Canadian, ranked 14, is one of the most exciting young prospects in tennis and had hit form on the European clay.

Shapovalov pushed Rafael Nadal all the way in the third round in Rome, holding two match points, and he backed that up by reaching the final of the Geneva Open on Saturday.

I’m saddened to share that after consulting with my medical team I’ve made the difficult decision to withdrawal from @rolandgarros. Unfortunately my shoulder has been bothering me and while medical tests look good, it is for the best to rest. See you in 2022, Roland-Garros. pic.twitter.com/BkCWWQ9Fd8 — Denis Shapovalov (@denis_shapo) May 23, 2021

But, after losing to Casper Ruud, Shapovalov underwent tests on a sore shoulder and has decided not to play in the year's second Grand Slam, which starts on Sunday.

Shapovalov tweeted: "I'm saddened to share that after consulting with my medical team I've made the difficult decision to withdrawal from @rolandgarros.

"Unfortunately my shoulder has been bothering me and while medical tests look good, it is for the best to rest. See you in 2022, Roland-Garros."

Shapovalov has played in the main draw at Roland Garros three times, with his best performances coming in 2018 and 2020, when he reached the second round.

He is the latest player to withdraw from the clay-court Grand Slam after former champions Stan Wawrinka and Simona Halep also pulled out because of injuries.

