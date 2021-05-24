French Open: Harriet Dart and Liam Broady through but Fran Jones out in first round of qualifying
Britain's Harriet Dart through in Paris, while Liam Broady - ranked 146th in the world - advanced with a fine win; there was bad news for Fran Jones who saw her hopes of making it through to the main draw ended by top seed Vera Zvonareva
British duo Harriet Dart and Liam Broady both made it safely through to the second round of qualifying for the French Open, but Fran Jones was knocked out.
Dart defeated world No 156 Barbara Haas in three sets, while Broady made light work of Jason Jung to make it through to the next round.
Dart, the 31st seed, beat Austrian Haas 6-4 4-6 6-1 to set up a meeting with Romania's Gabriela Talaba.
Broady, who partnered former world No 1 Andy Murray in the men's doubles event at the Rome Masters recently, defeated Taiwan's Jung 6-4 6-2.
He will take on former Australian Open junior champion, Roman Safiullin, for a place in the third round of qualifying and a chance of making it through to the main draw at Roland Garros for the second time in the space of eight months.
Fran Jones was beaten in the first round of qualifying by top seed Vera Zvonareva.
It was a very tough draw for Jones against the former world No 2 and two-time Grand Slam finalist, and Zvonareva eased to a 6-1 6-2 victory.
Jones, who was told she would never become a professional tennis player because of a condition that meant she was born without several fingers and toes, made headlines around the world after qualifying for the Australian Open.
She battled hard at Roland Garros but was second best throughout to Zvonareva, who made the quarter-finals back in 2003.
France's Arthur Fils, outside the world's top 1000, saw off Bernard Tomic 6-7 (5-7) 7-6 (7-1) 6-3 while another Frenchman - Quentin Halys - got past Spain's Tommy Robredo 7-6 (11-9) 6-4.
