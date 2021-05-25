French Open: Samantha Murray, Jay Clarke and Jodie Burrage all crash out of qualifying

Jodie Burrage suffered a disappointing qualifying exit at Roland Garros on Tuesday

Samantha Murray, Jay Clarke and Jodie Burrage all crashed out of French Open qualifying it what proved to be a fruitless day for the Brits at Roland Garros.

The trio were bidding to emulate Liam Broady and Harriet Dart, both of whom had kept their main draw hopes alive with first-round victories on Monday.

Murray never got going against her Dutch opponent Richel Hogenkamp and too many unforced errors handed her opponent a 6-3 6-4 win.

Battled hard in Paris



Jay Clarke loses out in 3⃣ sets to Filip Horanský 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 at @rolandgarros qualifying#BackTheBrits 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/qzuq5SiGqe — LTA (@the_LTA) May 25, 2021

Clarke clawed his way into a final set against Filip Horansky but, after a streak of five games without a hold of serve, it was the Slovakian player who emerged with a 6-3 4-6 6-3 win.

Burrage, handed her chance in the draw as a late replacement, charged into a 4-0 lead against Romanian 14th seed Irina Bara, but won just one of the next 12 games and fell 7-5 6-3.

