French Open: Iga Swiatek implementing psychology into her game ahead of Roland Garros defence

Poland's Iga Swiatek has her sights set on retaining her French Open title at Roland Garros

Iga Swiatek has been eager to implement psychology into her game as she prepares for the defence of her French Open title at Roland Garros.

Swiatek was an overnight sensation back home in Poland after she became the lowest-ranked woman to lift the Suzanne-Lenglen cup in Paris.

Just seven months after winning it, Swiatek now has high hopes of turning her maiden Slam win into a successful defence.

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty - a winner at Roland Garros in 2019 - four-time major winner, Naomi Osaka, Sofia Kenin, Aryna Sabalenka, and Garbine Muguruza are all lining up to take over the mantle from Swiatek.

Meanwhile, Serena Williams is seeking her own piece of history as she continues to chase a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam.

The pressure will be on Swiatek, but the level-headed Pole will head into the tournament having won the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome with a spellbinding display of tennis to crush Karolina Pliskova with a double bagel in the final.

After that victory, Swiatek spoke about her confidence on the dirt and how she is using psychologist Daria Abramowicz to help her mentally prepare for matches.

"It's good to have that kind of person in your team. I was always open to working with psychologists because I thought it's a part of the game that I want to improve on," she said.

"When I started working with Daria, I was pretty surprised that she wanted to travel and she wanted to be 100 per cent part of the team. Usually I was working with another person, one session a week, and it didn't suit me.

"I couldn't really work properly because it's not easy finding a good psychologist that you're going have a good vibe with.

"Daria is doing a great job and she's really experienced because she was a sailor when she was younger so she knows how it can be frustrating for me on court, so I feel like I can trust her completely. I think that's the most important thing."

Swiatek broke into the top 10 after her win in Rome and now she feels at home, competing against the very best in the women's game at a consistently high level.

"I'm really proud of myself that I'm actually starting to be more consistent because that was my goal from the beginning," said the Pole, who will turn 20 on Monday.

"It was actually a bit frustrating after winning the French Open because sometimes you can't see the result of your work.

"Obviously winning a Grand Slam is great, but after that comes rankings, and this year was different. So I'm really proud that I'm top 10, because I have always wanted that.

"I also want to be consistent. So right now our goal is to keep me in that place and go further."

