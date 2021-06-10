French Open: Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova into final where she will meet Maria Sakkari or Barbora Krejcikova

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has made it through to her maiden Grand Slam final

Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova reached her first Grand Slam final with a straight-sets victory over Tamara Zidansek at the French Open on Thursday.

The Russian was the world junior No 1 aged just 14 and now, 15 years later at the age of 29, she will play for a first Slam title on the Parisian clay.

Pavlyuchenkova had fallen six times in Slam quarter-finals over the last 10 years before beating Elena Rybakina on Tuesday but she needed just one attempt at a semi-final, seeing off Slovenian Tamara Zidansek 7-5 6-3.

Pavlyuchenkova reached her first Grand Slam final at the 50th attempt, breaking the previous record held by Italy's Roberta Vinci who made the 2015 US Open final in her 44th appearance at one of the majors

Zidansek, ranked 85, was the outsider of a hugely-unexpected final four, but the 23-year-old was eventually overpowered by the Russian, who began to make her big strikes count as she moved into a 5-3 lead.

She was unable to serve out the set, Zidansek pulling off an outrageous backhand overhead winner to help her break, but a double fault from the Slovenian then handed it to her opponent.

Pavlyuchenkova was always ahead in the second set and kept it together with the prize in sight, clinching victory on her first match point when Zidansek drilled a backhand wide.

There was no big celebration from the 29-year-old, who simply took a deep breath before allowing herself a satisfied smile as she tried to take in her achievement.

Maria Sharapova, the last Russian to win the women's singles title at Roland Garros, was quick to tweet her admiration for her compatriot's victory.

In the final she will face either Greek player Maria Sakkari or Czech Barbora Krejcikova with a first-time Grand Slam champion guaranteed.

