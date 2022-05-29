French Open: Novak Djokovic through to quarter-finals against Rafael Nadal

Novak Djokovic cantered into the French Open last eight, with a clash against Rafael Nadal looming large

Novak Djokovic showed glimpses of his brilliant best to demolish Diego Schwartzman and book his place in the French Open quarter-finals where he will face 13-time champion Rafael Nadal.

The defending champion and world No 1 made it through to his 52nd Grand Slam quarter-final without the minimum of fuss, easing past Argentina's Schwartzman 6-1 6-3 6-3 in two and a quarter hours.

Nadal set up the much-anticipated quarter-final against his nemesis, but it took some doing after he was taken to five sets for only the third time at Roland Garros.

The Spaniard eventually got past ninth seed Felix Auger-Aliasimme 3-6 6-3 6-2 3-6 6-3.

Schwartzman was clearly being backed by a large South American and Spanish contingent on Court Suzanne Lenglen with Djokovic booed as he walked on to court.

By the third set, Djokovic cupped his ear at a strangely-hostile crowd as he marched towards victory.

"I have a lot of respect for him. He's a good guy on and off the court and he's a clay-court specialist so it's not easy especially in slow conditions today with a ball that was not bouncing high," said Djokovic of Schwartzman, a semi-finalist at Roland Garros in 2020.

"I found the good serves at the right moments."

Is Djokovic back to his best?

Djokovic advances to the quarter-finals at Roland Garros for the 13th straight year (16th overall)



Djokovic has won 22 sets in a row going back to his Italian Open title in Rome



He saved seven of eight break points and broke six times



Djokovic, back on the Grand Slam scene after being barred by local authorities from playing at the Australian Open over his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, was barely threatened by the diminutive Schwartzman as he reached the last eight here for the 13th year in a row.

Nadal later won his fourth-round match against Auger-Aliassime to set up a mouth-watering tie against his great rival.

"Of course we know each other well. We have a lot of history together," Nadal said of Djokovic.

"I am going to be focused, I will try my best. I don't know what will happen but I will fight until the end."

Djokovic vs Nadal rivalry continues

This will be the 17th straight year they are meeting



Djokovic leads 30-28 overall (Nadal 19-8 on clay)



Nadal leads 10-7 in Grand Slams



Nadal leads 7-2 at Roland Garros



It will be the 59th head-to-head clash between Djokovic and Nadal, more than any other two men in the professional era of tennis.

Djokovic leads Nadal 30-28 in their 58 previous meetings.

Another sub-plot will be whether Roland Garros chiefs put the blockbuster encounter on as the showpiece night match, given that it would therefore not be on free-to-air television in France.

The players will also have their say, and Nadal has already stated he does not like playing at night, while Djokovic smiled: "All I will say is Rafa and I would make different requests."

Third seed Alexander Zverev ended Spanish qualifier Bernabe Zapata Miralles' dream run at Roland Garros with a 7-6 (13-11) 7-5 6-3 win after a topsy-turvy two hours and 45 minutes to advance to the quarter-finals for the fourth time in five years.

"He was driving me nuts," Zverev said of the 131st-ranked Spaniard. "He is one of the fastest players. I felt every return was put on the baseline."

"We played three sets but we played three hours. He was playing the best tennis of his life, with the crowd supporting him. You can see how hardworking he is."

