Kyle Edmund defeats Jaume Munar to reach Wimbledon second round

Kyle Edmund will face Fernando Verdasco in the second round

British No 1 Kyle Edmund reached the second round of Wimbledon with an emphatic 6-4 6-4 6-4 victory against Jaume Munar.

The world No 30 recovered from a slow start on Centre Court to produce a dominant performance against the clay court specialist from Spain, ranked world No 90.

Edmund, who lost to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the third round last year, will meet another Spaniard and former world No 7 Fernando Verdasco on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old, playing on Centre Court for the fourth time, was broken in his opening service game of the match but broke back immediately before eventually winning the first set on his 10th set point.

Edmund made it two wins from two for the Brits, following Heather Watson's victory earlier in the day

Edmund secured a decisive break in the fifth game of the second set, before overcoming a dip in focus from 5-1 in the third set to serve out for victory at the second time of asking.

Should Edmund progress past Verdasco, his draw could open up after seventh seed Stefanos Tstistipas - and predicted third round opponent - suffered a five-set defeat against unseeded Italian Thomas Fabbiano.

It is the first time the 20-year-old Greek has lost in the first round of a Grand Slam since last year's Australian Open as he was knocked out 6-4 3-6 6-4 6-7 (8-10) 6-3.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was one of a number of seeds to fall at the first hurdle

Tsitsipas saved two match points during a fourth-set tiebreak, but was unable to carry that momentum into the fifth set as Fabbiano sealed victory in three hours and 22 minutes.

Meanwhile, there was another major casualty in the men's draw as Alexander Zverev lost against big-serving Czech Jiri Vesely.

The sixth-seeded Zverev won the opening set but was outplayed from thereon by the world No 124 Vesely, who sealed a 4-6 6-3 6-2 7-5 victory.

Alexander Zverev had never previously lost in the first round at Wimbledon

It is the latest Grand Slam disappointment for the 22-year-old German, who is still yet to reach a major semi-final despite having won 11 tour-level titles.

Zverev said: "It was a typical Grand Slam match for me. I started off well and then one or two things don't go my way and everything falls apart. But I'm not very high on confidence right now when I get to the important moments.

"I had what five, six break points in the fourth set alone and I can't take any of those. I have a love forty and a fifteen forty. I'm down one break point on myself and he takes it immediately where I miss an easy volley so I didn't lose this match on tennis it's just that my confidence is below zero at the moment."

Grigor Dimitrov squandered a two sets to love lead against Corentin Moutet as the 20-year-old Frenchman won 2-6 3-6 7-6 (7-4) 6-3 6-1 to pull off the biggest victory of his career.

The Bulgarian former world No 3, who reached the semi-final in 2014, was broken when he served for the match in the third set but Moutet won a tiebreak before going on to cause another shock in the men's draw.

Gael Monfils (right) received treatment to his ankle before retiring in the decider

World No 15 Gael Monfils was forced to retire with an injury in the fifth set of his all-French first-round meeting against Ugo Humbert, who progressed 6-7 (6-8) 3-6 6-4 7-5 3-0.

Former finalist Milos Raonic, seeded 15th, avoided a surprise exit as the Canadian eased past India's Prajnesh Gunneswaran 7-6 (7-1) 6-4 6-2.