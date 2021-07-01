Andy Murray and Dan Evans set sights on reaching fourth round at Wimbledon

Andy Murray and Dan Evans are back in action at Wimbledon on Friday - both players will be hoping to reach the second week

Andy Murray and Dan Evans will be flying the British flag at Wimbledon on Friday, but they face very different obstacles in attempting to reach the fourth round.

Murray pulled off an Oscar-winning performance to keep his Wimbledon dreams alive as he picked himself up and dusted himself down before roaring to a magical five-set second-round win over German qualifier Oscar Otte.

Not since the 34-year-old limped through to the quarter-finals here in 2017, before his two hip operations and what he thought would be the end of his career, had Murray won two matches at a Grand Slam.

The two-time champion had already been put through the wringer by Nikoloz Basilashvili, before showing an incredible physical resurgence to write another chapter in his lengthy book of dramatic Centre Court nights against Otte on Wednesday.

Denis Shapovalov will take on Murray for the first time

He will have to summon some of the old magic when he faces a difficult third-round clash against 10th seed Denis Shapovalov.

"It's just not easy when you've not played matches and you're not practicing that much just to maintain your concentration and focus for, you know, two-and-a-half, three hours at a time," said Murray.

"I think once you start to play more matches again and get into that rhythm and get used to winning again, it becomes a bit more instinctive, a bit more natural. But it's just been a bit tough so far."

It will be the first meeting between Murray and 22-year-old Shapovalov, who hit 58 winners to defeat Philipp Kohlschreiber in five sets, before advancing to the third round when Spain's Pablo Andujar was forced to pull out injured before a ball had been struck.

Shapovalov is 19-13 this season having reached the final of the Geneva Open and the semi-finals at the cinch Championships at The Queen's Club, where he lost to Britain's Cam Norrie.

"Obviously he's got all that experience and he seems to be in really good shape. It's definitely an exciting match. It's going to be an exciting moment," said the Canadian.

"I'm definitely ready. Physically, I feel great. Obviously, the two days rest helped a lot, so for sure I feel ready to go."

Evans will next face talented young American Sebastian Korda and is looking to reach the second week at Wimbledon for the first time.

The British No 1 eased past Croatian Dusan Lajovic to win his second match in two days and equal his best run at the All England Club.

Evans made it to the third round in 2016 and then again in 2019, where he had a painful five-set loss to Joao Sousa that robbed of him a meeting with Rafael Nadal.

Sebastian Korda and Dan Evans will also be meeting for the first time

He will get another crack at making the second week on Friday when he meets the unseeded but talented Korda, who is enjoying a breakout year on the tour.

"I think it's another difficult match," said Evans. "Everything you expect in a third round. He's a great talent. He's a great player already. His game suits up well to the grass.

"But it's the third round of Wimbledon. There's a lot of added pressure which comes with that. He's not been in that position before. There's a lot of different variables.

"I know the guys pretty well, his coach and his dad. He has sound people around him, so he'll be prepared. I'll obviously do my best to prepare well and make a game plan."

Korda is the brother of golfers Nelly and Jessica Korda and son of 1998 Australian Open men's singles champion, Petr.

Nelly won her first major title last week and is the first American in seven years to reach No 1 in the women's world rankings.

