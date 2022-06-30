Wimbledon: Rafael Nadal moves into third round after four-set win over Ricardas Berankis

Rafael Nadal is playing in his 15th Wimbledon Championships and his first since 2019

Rafael Nadal is through to the third round of the Wimbledon Championships following a 6-4 6-4 4-6 6-3 victory over Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis.

The 36-year-old made it successive four-set victories, after being pushed by Francisco Cerundolo in his first-round match on Tuesday.

Nadal will now take on Lorenzo Sonego in the third round as he looks to make his way through the draw and continue his quest for a 23rd Grand Slam title.

The result was Nadal's 307th Grand Slam match win, putting him one ahead of Martina Navratilova and fourth on the all-time list. However, with more unforced errors than winners during the contest, his post-match assessment was frank.

"It's important for me to accept that things are not yet perfect, be humble and accept the challenge," he said.

