Jack Draper tennis schedule, next match, ranking, latest results and how to watch live on Sky Sports Tennis
Jack Draper won his first Masters 1000 title at Indian Wells in March; British No 1 - who has guaranteed himself fourth-seed status for Wimbledon - claimed two ATP Tour titles last year, on the hard courts in Vienna and grass in Stuttgart, and reached the US Open semi-finals
Wednesday 25 June 2025 19:26, UK
Jack Draper's stock continues to rise with the British No 1 competing for - and winning - some of the biggest titles in men's tennis.
Where is Jack Draper playing next?
Draper has already confirmed he will make his debut at this year's Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic, joining a world-class line-up at The Hurlingham Club, June 24-28.
He is due to take on Danish world No 8 Holger Rune in the exhibition event from 2.30pm on Thursday.
The British star will then head to Wimbledon, which runs from June 30-July 15, where Draper has yet to make it beyond the second round.
Further ahead, he will then return to Flushing Meadows, live on Sky Sports, for the US Open from August 24-September 7.
Draper reached the semi-finals in New York in 2024 before losing to eventual champion Sinner.
Jack Draper
- Age: 23
- Place of birth: Sutton, London
- Height: 6ft 4in (1.93m)
- Turned pro: 2018
- Grand Slam debut: Wimbledon 2021
- World ranking: 4
- Career titles: 3
- Masters 1000 titles: 1
- Grand Slam titles: 0
- Coach: James Trotman
What is Draper's current ranking?
Draper currently sits fourth in the ATP singles rankings, ahead of Taylor Fritz and 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic.
He will be seeded fourth at Wimbledon meaning he will avoid world No 1 Jannik Sinner and reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz until the semi-finals.
Jack Draper's best Grand Slam results
- Australian Open: R4 (2025)
- French Open: R4 (2025)
- Wimbledon: R2 (2022, 2024)
- US Open: Semi-finals (2024)
Jack Draper's ATP Tour titles
|Tournament
|Date
|Surface
|Tier
|Stuttgart Open
|June 2024
|Grass
|ATP 250
|Vienna Open
|October 2024
|Hard
|ATP 500
|Indian Wells
|March 2025
|Hard
|ATP 1000
How has Draper done in 2025 so far?
Jack Draper's ATP Tour results in 2025
|Tournament
|Surface
|Result
|Australian Open
|Hard
|Fourth round
|Doha
|Hard
|Runner-up
|Indian Wells
|Hard
|WINNER
|Miami
|Hard
|Second round
|Monte Carlo
|Clay
|Last 16
|Madrid
|Clay
|Runner-up
|Italian Open
|Clay
|Quarter-finals
|French Open
|Clay
|Fourth round
|Queen's
|Grass
|Semi-finals
Draper's breakthrough victory at Indian Wells included a win over Carlos Alcaraz but he was unable to complete the Sunshine Double after defeat in his opening match in Miami to Jakub Mensik.
A three-set loss to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ended Draper's first tournament of the clay-court season - the Monte-Carlo Masters - at the last-16 stage.
He bounced back in style in Madrid as he became only the second Brit after Andy Murray to make the final of that tournament and showed that he is now a threat on all surfaces.
But the 23-year-old missed out on a second Masters 1000 title as he lost to Casper Ruud after three gruelling sets.
However, it was a highly impressive tournament for him as he usurped Novak Djokovic in the world rankings and hit the top five for the first time.
He went on to reach the quarter-finals of the Italian Open, losing to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets, but his promising clay campaign was ended by Alexander Bublik in the fourth round of the French Open.
At Queen's Club he reached the semi-finals where he went down to defeat against Czech Jiri Lehecka after which he revealed he was struggling with tonsillitis.
Earlier in the year, Draper lost to Andrey Rublev in the Qatar Open final after retiring against Alcaraz in the last 16 at the Australian Open, having seen his start to the season delayed by a hip issue.
In 2024, he claimed his first two ATP titles, on the grass in Stuttgart and then on the hard courts in Vienna, while he reached a final in Adelaide at the start of the year.
