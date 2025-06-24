Jack Draper tennis schedule, next match, ranking, latest results and how to watch live on Sky Sports Tennis

Jack Draper's stock continues to rise with the British No 1 competing for - and winning - some of the biggest titles in men's tennis.

Where is Jack Draper playing next?

Draper has already confirmed he will make his debut at this year's Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic, joining a world-class line-up at The Hurlingham Club, June 24-28.

He is due to take on Danish world No 8 Holger Rune in the exhibition event from 2.30pm on Thursday.

The British star will then head to Wimbledon, which runs from June 30-July 15, where Draper has yet to make it beyond the second round.

Further ahead, he will then return to Flushing Meadows, live on Sky Sports, for the US Open from August 24-September 7.

Draper reached the semi-finals in New York in 2024 before losing to eventual champion Sinner.

Jack Draper Age: 23

23 Place of birth: Sutton, London

Sutton, London Height: 6ft 4in (1.93m)

6ft 4in (1.93m) Turned pro: 2018

2018 Grand Slam debut: Wimbledon 2021

Wimbledon 2021 World ranking: 4

4 Career titles: 3

3 Masters 1000 titles: 1

1 Grand Slam titles: 0

0 Coach: James Trotman

What is Draper's current ranking?

Draper currently sits fourth in the ATP singles rankings, ahead of Taylor Fritz and 24-time major winner Novak Djokovic.

He will be seeded fourth at Wimbledon meaning he will avoid world No 1 Jannik Sinner and reigning champion Carlos Alcaraz until the semi-finals.

Jack Draper's best Grand Slam results Australian Open: R4 (2025)

R4 (2025) French Open: R4 (2025)

R4 (2025) Wimbledon: R2 (2022, 2024)

R2 (2022, 2024) US Open: Semi-finals (2024)

Jack Draper's ATP Tour titles Tournament Date Surface Tier Stuttgart Open June 2024 Grass ATP 250 Vienna Open October 2024 Hard ATP 500 Indian Wells March 2025 Hard ATP 1000

How has Draper done in 2025 so far?

Jack Draper's ATP Tour results in 2025 Tournament Surface Result Australian Open Hard Fourth round Doha Hard Runner-up Indian Wells Hard WINNER Miami Hard Second round Monte Carlo Clay Last 16 Madrid Clay Runner-up Italian Open Clay Quarter-finals French Open Clay Fourth round Queen's Grass Semi-finals

Draper's breakthrough victory at Indian Wells included a win over Carlos Alcaraz but he was unable to complete the Sunshine Double after defeat in his opening match in Miami to Jakub Mensik.

A three-set loss to Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina ended Draper's first tournament of the clay-court season - the Monte-Carlo Masters - at the last-16 stage.

He bounced back in style in Madrid as he became only the second Brit after Andy Murray to make the final of that tournament and showed that he is now a threat on all surfaces.

But the 23-year-old missed out on a second Masters 1000 title as he lost to Casper Ruud after three gruelling sets.

However, it was a highly impressive tournament for him as he usurped Novak Djokovic in the world rankings and hit the top five for the first time.

He went on to reach the quarter-finals of the Italian Open, losing to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets, but his promising clay campaign was ended by Alexander Bublik in the fourth round of the French Open.

At Queen's Club he reached the semi-finals where he went down to defeat against Czech Jiri Lehecka after which he revealed he was struggling with tonsillitis.

Earlier in the year, Draper lost to Andrey Rublev in the Qatar Open final after retiring against Alcaraz in the last 16 at the Australian Open, having seen his start to the season delayed by a hip issue.

In 2024, he claimed his first two ATP titles, on the grass in Stuttgart and then on the hard courts in Vienna, while he reached a final in Adelaide at the start of the year.

