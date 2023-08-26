US Open: Andy Murray confident abdominal strain has cleared up in time for Grand Slam

Britain's Andy Murray is confident that the abdominal strain which hampered his US Open preparations has cleared up just in time for his opening match against Corentin Moutet.

The 36-year-old, champion at Flushing Meadows in 2012, was forced to withdraw from this year's warm-up tournaments in Toronto and Cincinnati having enjoyed a run of tournaments without injury.

The three-time Grand Slam champion was unable to serve in practice until this week due to what he revealed turned out to be a torn abdominal muscle.

"The first five or six days were a bit complicated. There were lots of different opinions," said the Scot.

"It is quite a difficult place to scan, the ab, so we weren't really sure the first few days. And then I came to New York pretty early and went to one of the hospitals here and had the radiologist from back home who looks at my scans check them.

"I had a small tear, which is healing. And the last five or six days of practice have been really good. I have not had any issues serving.

"It is just obviously that you don't take a week off from serving then go full into it. You need to build up a little bit. It has not been perfect in that sense but my ab has been OK."

Image: The Scot says he has not had any serving issues as he prepares to take on Corentin Moutet

Murray begins his latest New York campaign against Corentin Moutet, the world No 71 from France, on Tuesday.

If he comes through that, a mouth-watering second-round meeting with Bulgaria's 19th seed Grigor Dimitrov is on the cards.

"I've never played against him [Moutet] before and I've practised with him once. He's a hugely talented guy but he's not the biggest so he tends to play quite a lot of long points but he's got tons of variety, he's got good hands up at the net although he can be a bit volatile at times but a good challenge for me.

"He's very different to how a lot of the guys play in the draw because the game is based around big serves and power. I'd say he's the opposite of that really, so a good test for me."

Who's playing on Monday?

Image: Novak Djokovic will play in the opening night session on Arthur Ashe

Novak Djokovic, back after missing last year's US Open due to his vaccination status, is in action on Monday night against France's Alexander Muller on Arthur Ashe.

The Serbian, chasing an historic 24th Grand Slam title, can take over from US Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz at the top of the men's rankings just by winning his first-round match.

Women's world No 1 Iga Swiatek, the reigning champion, opens proceedings on Ashe against Rebecca Peterson of Sweden, Coco Gauff takes on Laura Siegemund, while Caroline Wozniacki and Christopher Eubanks are also in action.

